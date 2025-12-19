Two is better than one, especially when it comes to fashion. There are certain dynamic duos who never fail to turn iconic ‘fits. Take twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s mastery of the subtle matching moment, or Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s consistent ability to nail couples’ looks on the red carpet. And of course, there’s Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, who are always ready to deliver a joint slay.

As their Instagram feeds document, the supermodel besties are practically always together — and nearly every collab results in a noteworthy set of looks. They’ve got coordinating ‘fits down to a science, whether they’re wearing matching workout gear, twinning in the same shade, or donning the same aesthetic. This holiday season is no different. The duo recently stepped out together for a house party in a pair of equally plunging outfits.

Hailey’s Plunging Co-ords

Bieber and Jenner were photographed in Brentwood, CA, as they headed out for a festive get-together. Both carried trays of food — the best house guests never arrive empty-handed — but their ‘80s-inspired looks were the real serve.

Bieber donned a sleek, all-black power suit for the celebration, complete with shoulder pads. The blazer top, layered over a mid-calf-length pencil skirt, featured a peplum waist and plunging V-neckline. She paired the look with strappy, mule kitten heels.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID 1 / 3

She leveled up her look with some jewelry, accessorizing with a stack of rings and a sparkling anklet.

Kendall’s Fur-Lined Look

Trendsetters and fashion experts have declared that maximalism is officially back, so it’s no surprise that style savants like Bieber and Jenner are sporting the extravagant stylings of the ‘80s. While Bieber’s look took on a corpcore aesthetic, Jenner’s invoked the decade’s loud luxury leanings.

The model stepped out in a fur-lined, navy blue cardigan, buttoned in the center to create a plunging neckline, and bare her midriff. She paired the look with black stirrup leggings, looped under the foot of her black, pointed-toe flats, embracing the style immortalized in Jane Fonda workout tapes.

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID 1 / 2

Here’s to more decades of iconic looks from these two.