On the bestie-o-meter, twinning in the same exact clothes is high up the scale. I’d peg it just below calling each other’s parents “mom” and “dad,” and a notch above picking up your FaceTime calls regardless of what they’re doing and where. Going by that (totally made-up) barometer, Hailey Bieber just proved she’s a real one by wearing an item her BFF Kendall Jenner just modeled.

Hailey’s Sports Bra

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, Bieber shared a pic with friend Lauren Perez at the TikTok-famous Alo Gym. The model (and her husband) are regulars at the uber-exclusive workout space, which is a celeb and influencer haven frequented by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Glen Powell, among others. She returned to the space this week for a workout sesh and wore a sleek, all-black number.

On top, she wore a triangle sports bra from Alo with slim straps, a deep cleavage-baring V-neck, and the brand’s logo in the center. Flaunting even more skin, the Rhode founder paired her bra with mid-rise leggings that left her navel exposed. The lone deviations from the jet-black color palette were her sand-colored sneakers and her bright “lemontini yellow” iPhone case.

Instagram/haileybieber

Kendall Wore It Too

If the outfit looks familiar, that’s because Bieber’s bestie just wore the same piece in a recent campaign. Jenner has been the workout brand’s endorser since 2021, consistently starring in its promo materials. On Aug. 13, Alo shared its Fall 2025 ad campaign titled “Luxury Is Wellness” with Jenner front and center, rocking a few core pieces at a Utah resort — including the sports bra.

For a moto-inspired, all-black look, the reality TV star paired her Splendor Bra with matching high-waisted biker shorts ($78). As a cover-up, she wore a semi-sheer bolero that evoked the cropped jackets style savants loved in the early aughts.

Alo

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

Bieber and Jenner are ultra-wealthy celebrities and entrepreneurs. Bieber, for example, recently sold Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty for a whopping $1 billion. Predictably, their wardrobes, rife with exclusive designer wares, reflect their high-end tastes and bank accounts. The Splendor Bra, however, is far more affordable than most outfits they’ve worn, retailing for $58.

All the It girls are wearing Alo.