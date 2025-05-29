Hailey Bieber Looked Like A Billion Bucks In An Itty Bitty LBD

Hailey Bieber is a certified girlboss. In the past week, the model-turned-mogul not only graced the cover of Vogue, but she also sold her mega-successful skincare brand, rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for a whopping $1 billion.

Bieber is just as well known for her business acumen as she is for serving looks. Just hours after her major deal announcement on May 28, she stepped out in a tiny LBD ripped straight from the pages of the clean girl aesthetic playbook.

Hailey’s Itty Bitty LBD

A billion dollar deal is certainly something to celebrate (and dress up for). Bieber was spotted wearing an LBD fit for a CEO while attending Vogue’s Audemars Piguet 150th anniversary celebration. The uber-short dress might not be board room-appropriate, but in the era of the office siren, the frisky length fits right in.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber donned a sleek, sleeveless black minidress, coupled with black pointed slingback heels and dark shades. She also added a silver watch, because a true girlboss always knows what time it is.

Hailey’s Corporate Aesthetic

Bieber is known for her clean girl, corporate looks with just the right amount of edge. Take this pinstriped set she shared in an Instagram post. The jacket has a classic power suit silhouette, complete with shoulder pads, and the matching pencil skirt reaches just below the knee. But, a thigh-high slit in the skirt and the jacket’s sexy deep v-neck take the look from CEO to celeb status.

Bieber added a pair of sheer stockings and black pumps to the look, adding another sultry touch to her office siren-esque ensemble.