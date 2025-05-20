Babe, wake up: Hailey Bieber just graced the cover of Vogue in nothing but a wet shirt.

The Rhode beauty mogul is no stranger to fronting a magazine — she is, after all, a supermodel. But her latest for Vogue’s Summer 2025 issue may be her most revelatory yet. In the interview, Bieber opens up about her difficult birth experience, embracing and redefining her postpartum body, and how motherhood ultimately transformed her, revealing details even the most dedicated of fans aren’t privy to.

Naturally, to reflect the model’s vulnerability, the accompanying photo shoot found her stripped bare — literally. Take her cover photo, for example. In it, she wore nothing but a button-down, soaking wet.

Hailey’s “Wet Shirt” Cover

The fashion glossy dropped the striking cover on Tuesday, May 20. Photographed by Mikael Jansson, Bieber wore a button-down shirt with blue, red, and white stripes. While the item is an office staple, Bieber’s styling was unorthodox.

She wore the Prada piece stripped of anything else — a suit, pants, and underwear, aka any item it’s typically worn with. Instead, she left it open to reveal slivers of her bare bod’ and wore it sopping wet. Though she did skip everything else, Bieber didn’t forget to accessorize. And her choice of jewelry? Gold earrings from Tiffany & Co.

No Pants, No Problem

The barely there ethos continued well into the inside story. In one layout, Bieber donned nothing but undies. Lifting a barbell, she slipped into a white tank from Nili Lotan — sans bra — and paired it with Prada undies with contrast piping and a bow detail on each side.

A Lacy High-Low Slip

Elsewhere in the shoot, Bieber slipped into a nightgown-inspired dress from Saint Laurent, a brand she’s a muse for. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the slip featured a butter-yellow lace bodice and a vivid, satin orange body. It also featured a severe high-low detail that gave the “cheugy” asymmetrical hemline that everyone wore in 2012 a sleek upgrade.

Slays all around.