On Thursday, Feb. 20, Bella Hadid announced her new limited-edition swim collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, rife with plaid handkerchief bikinis, cheeky suede iterations, and Western-inspired beachwear. To commemorate the milestone, the model gathered her nearest and dearest for a dinner celebration in Los Angeles. One stylish attendee? Hailey Bieber.

Hailey’s Plunging Top

The Rhode founder pulled up to the West Hollywood hotspot Stella to celebrate her fellow model-slash-beauty entrepreneur. Bieber has a history of supporting her friends’ projects: She’s worn Kylie Jenner’s Khy, attended Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence store opening, and posted about Bella’s Orebella perfume. Her attendance last night, therefore, was totally on brand for the supportive pal.

As expected, she acted like a girl’s girl in style. In fact, Bieber donned a top so teeny it could’ve doubled as swimwear. Her all-black ‘fit included a cropped halter top with a plunging neckline. She paired the saucy item with nondescript mid-rise pants.

The Rhode founder completed her look with a leather duster in the same inky shade, chunky gold earrings, and a bun.

Instagram/francescaaiello

Bella’s Bikini Collection

Bieber’s outfit was a fitting choice for the collection. After all, Hadid’s swim collection has plenty of halter bikini tops and other Y2K-inspired silhouettes.

This collab marks Hadid’s first time working with Frankies as a designer, though she’s been longtime friends with the owner Francesca Aiello. Unsurprisingly, the collection was practically an extension of Hadid’s current wardrobe (read: utterly cowgirl-coded).

One set, for example, is made in a red-and-white plaid print and includes a handkerchief bikini top and stringy thong bottoms. There’s also a black halter top with high-waisted bottoms lined with hardware that looks like a Western belt. For good measure, she’s even riding a horse.

Frankie's Bikinis

Only Bella Hadid can make cowboycore cool for the beach.