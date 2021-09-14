Hailey Bieber stepped onto the red carpet with husband Justin wearing a classic black strapless sheath gown that featured a plunging embellished neckline. The gown was made of velvet and crystal and was the picture of Fall dressing in America.

Designed by Saint Laurent, Bieber’s look was NYC chic at its finest, with a wear-anywhere style that fits the after-hours event. In an interview with Vogue, Bieber shared that, to her, the look represented “timeless American beauty.”

Though through the years, Bieber has chosen a number of looks and designers, she always keeps it classic when it comes to her gown for the evening. Even if it’s a head-turning visible thong, it comes by way of a long-sleeved T-shirt gown; or an ethereal off-the-shoulder chiffon look that has her channeling her inner wood nymph. Tonight is just par for the timeless course.

Standing by her side was Justin, who was wearing a custom Maison Drew suit that he debuted for the first time at the Met Gala, a more high-fashion shoot-off from Drew House, which is chock full of athleisure and off-duty wears.

The couple, together, was classic, simple, and tailored to-a-T which is, arguably, the foundation of American fashion at its most pared down. Which, of course, is perfect for the theme of the evening: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”