On Tuesday, Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York wearing a style that’s easily becoming a go-to for the model: the micro mini LBD. While out in the city, Bieber stepped out in the wardrobe staple and while the little black dress is considered a classic, this look was anything but basic.

The strapless, fitted number was decidedly daring, with the shortest hemline to hit the streets since the no-pants look. It even came equipped with an oversize gold buckle encrusted with sparkling crystals. See? Not your average LBD. (The dress is designed by London-based label 16Arlington and will set you back $950.)

Bieber went for monochromatic details, merchandising her dress with all-black accessories, including: sheer Calzedonia tights (a favorite of the star), pointed pumps, a shoulder bag, and sleek Y2K-era sunnies. Styled by Dani Michelle, the Rhode Beauty founder also donned touches of gold via a watch and matching stud earrings that tied the whole look together.

Bieber loves a striking black dress (don’t we all?), but her micro mini tendencies are more recent. Back in February, Bieber wore a similarly spicy ‘fit, but in a glossy patent leather by LaQuan Smith. Like Tuesday’s ensemble, that all-black look was styled with gilded touches.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure: this girl knows how to rock an LBD.