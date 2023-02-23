Despite her best friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner currently working the runways of Milan Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber is still in London enjoying the city with her husband, Justin. After the pair attended the Moncler Genius show at London Fashion Week, they went out on a date the following day. The supermodel, who’s known to turn out for date night, wore the tiniest patent leather dress — and absolutely slayed.

Giving a much-needed refresh to the classic little black dress, the star of Bieber’s London ‘fit was an inky mini in a shiny patent fabric. It had an asymmetrical neckline, with a one-shoulder detail, adding even more oomph to the look. While the Rhode founder is a noted fan of the patent leather dress, she took it to spicy new heights (hem-wise, at least) in the super leggy mini.

Sticking to the all-black theme, Bieber paired the dress with a Saint Laurent le 5 à 7 handbag, sheer Calzedonia tights, and ‘90s-style slingback pumps (a big trend this spring). Bieber kept her neckline bare, donning oversize gold stud earrings and a matching bracelet, instead. She went for a no-makeup beauty look, wearing her hair down and her signature glazed skin.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Mark this as another date night outfit win for the supermodel.