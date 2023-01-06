Hailey Bieber just rocked yet another see-through dress, and I think it might just be her hottest take so far. In a TikTok posted on Thursday, the beauty mogul poses in a completely sheer, backless mini dress with with her cheeky underwear on full display.

Bieber flashed her satin triangle bra and matching high-rise thong as she worked those angles. She wore a little black dress, courtesy of Vietnam-based brand Fancì, that featured a prominent tulle flower on the neckline and a cascading jellyfish hemline. She styled the saucy piece with black, sheer tights from Calzedonia and chunky gold earrings.

Photos shared on Fancì’s Instagram show Bieber stepping out in the spicy number, which she layered under a long leather coat. Bieber also wore black patent leather boots and carried one of her favorite accessories, Prada’s it bag, the delightfully ‘90s Cleo shoulder bag. She’s been spotted with the minimalist style on several different occasions (more on that here).

The whole look — with its 2000s-inspired hemline and fitted silhouette — feels distinctly SATC to me. Carrie Bradshaw is a notable fan of slinky going-out dresses — particularly, those with corsage-style florals at the neck. I imagine she would wholeheartedly approve of this show-stopping ‘fit.