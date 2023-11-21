Hailey Bieber Just Rocked The Tiniest Mini Skirt You've Ever Seen

The words Hailey Bieber and mini skirt are practically synonymous with each other. Over the past year, there’s hardly been an off-duty look where the fashion muse didn’t style a thigh-grazing mini with “quiet luxury” separates.

With each wear, Bieber’s hemlines seem to rise higher and higher — but her latest takes the cake.

Hailey’s Teeny Tiny Mini Skirt

On Sunday, Bieber was snapped by the paparazzi in a plethora of autumnal staples that aligned perfectly with her recent “stealth wealth” aesthetic.

For a quick errand run, the Rhode founder started her look with a black crewneck and fresh-off-the-runway outerwear from The Attico’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The burgundy trench coat featured extravagant shoulder pads and dramatic lapels, as well as a baggy silhouette that only made her ultra-mini skirt feel even tinier.

Bieber’s skirt measured a total of 9.5,” which is barely even a skirt at all (most minis are double that). The leather bottoms hailed from celeb-favorite label, CULTNAKED, and featured built-in shorts for a bit more comfort.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On the footwear front, she chose Mary Janes from Proenza Schouler. Then, she slipped on a pair of semi-sheer black tights from Calzedonia for equal parts warmth and style.

Her Massive Bag

While Bieber loves a shoulder bag for evenings out (she’s a fan of Prada’s Re-Edition 2005 bag), during the day, she tends to choose larger carry-alls. “Larger” is the perfect word to describe the vintage Chanel duffel she carried, which matched her wine-colored jacket perfectly.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Massive handbags are officially back en vogue, thanks to celebs like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who have been sporting lots of oversize options as of late.

She’s Worn This ’Fit Before

While this skirt is undeniably the shortest she’s worn thus far, the outfit formula is one Bieber has come to rely on. She styled a similar oversize trench in May, except this one was from Khaite in came in a posh camel shade.

Similar to the barely-there leather bottoms from her latest outfit, Bieber donned a suede mini from Prada to match her outerwear. (Comparatively, this skirt hits at around 14” long.) Apart from her loafers and her shrunken Ferragamo handbag, the looks were nearly identical, right down to the shoulder pads.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Stay tuned to see how short she goes next.