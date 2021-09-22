Back in July 2017, Hailey Bieber poked fun at herself on her Instagram story, sharing a photo from the Zadig & Voltaire show. “What I do know is that ur arm truly should never wing this high when ur walking on a runway,” she wrote. “Hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol.” And while she did walk in two more shows that season, she’s remained largely true to her word.

Sure Bieber’s perceived retirement from the runway could be chocked up to the pandemic, but the Spring 2022 season of Fashion Month is full steam ahead and she has yet to be spotted — even at designer shows she’s been a mainstay at in the past.

While the model may be sticking to ad campaigns at the moment, settling down perhaps to spend a little more time with husband Justin Bieber, she’s still very much a lover of fashion. She’s made quite the name for herself on the red carpet, attending events like the Met Gala and the VMAs, dressed in standout looks that get people talking. In the same way, Bieber’s street style is lauded and copied by fans all over, from her Laquan Smith dress in Paris to her ’90s grunge look in New York.

So, there’s no shortage of Hailey Bieber outfits to swoon over, even if they’re not making their debut on a catwalk. Still, if you miss her runway appearances, here are 40 appearances to reminisce about, from her early days at Topshop to her most recent walk at Moschino.

Ahead, find every single time Hailey Bieber hit the runway during New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Topshop Spring 2015 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kicking off her London Fashion Week career, Bieber walked in a yellow sweatshirt and ruffled bloomer-style bottoms.

Moschino Mens Fall 2015 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During Mens Fashion Week in London, Bieber wore metallic pants and a bikini top amid a faux snowstorm.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2016 Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Walking in her first New York Fashion Week show in September 2015, Bieber wears a crochet tunic and bucket hat for a beach-themed showing.

Philipp Plein Spring 2016 Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She hit the runway at Phillip Plein in Spring 2016 in a metallic dress fashioned after a blazer.

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2016 Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She strut her stuff in a military-inspired cape and white mini dress at Tommy Hilfiger.

Moschino Resort 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Moschino, she dared to be bold and poolside-ready in mixed prints featuring all the bright colors.

Moschino Resort 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who says you can’t mix all the animal prints out there and throw in some florals for good measure?

Tommy Hilfiger See Now, Buy Now Fall 2016 Randy Brooke/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ’90s-style activewear has never looked as good as Bieber’s Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and navy set.

Prabal Gurung Spring 2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here, she breezes down the runway in a carwash skirt that flows as she walks.

Julien Macdonald Spring 2017 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images She stormed the catwalk at Julien Macdonald in a flapper-inspired mini dress that’s ready to party.

Julien Macdonald Spring 2017 Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images She wore an ’80s-inspired blazer that called to mind Michael Jackson’s iconic wardrobe with its structured shoulders and allover embellishment.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017 Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She led the pack in a mini skirt, graphic tee, and flip flops for the finale walk.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2017 Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber stepped out in a classic little black dress with the design house’s iconic boudoir-inspired vibe.

Elie Saab Spring 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model was seeing stars in a sheer embellished mini dress styled over a bodysuit that makes it totally wearable in real life, too.

Elie Saab Spring 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The future Mrs. Bieber went bold in a sheer feathered number in classic black with bright blue pops.

Jeremy Scott Spring 2017 Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images She is barely recognizable in a bob wig on the Jeremy Scott runway, where mod ’60s met grungy ’90s in a checkerboard mini dress and oversized jacket.

Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images No pants? No problem. She was the picture of ’90s cool in an oversize logo sweatshirt at Tommy Hilfiger.

Zadig & Voltaire Fall 2017 Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber cozies up in an oversized peacoat worn over a colorful knit and ankle-crop trousers.

Off-White Fall 2017 Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber walks in a high-low look that features a cropped hoodie and embroidered silk mini skirt for Off-White.

Elie Saab Fall 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Edgy meets feminine in this lace and ruffled dress, topping leather leggings.

Elie Saab Fall 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber proves princesses can, indeed, be goth with a lacy look at Elie Saab.

Moschino Resort 2018 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She shows off a whole new approach to cowboy-inspired dressing on the catwalk at Moschino.

Moschino Resort 2018 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bieber is the perfect poster child for a Betty Boop cowgirl, don’t you think?

Fashion East Spring 2018 Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She threw on every print and texture imaginable with a mixed media, asymmetrical look in London.

Topshop Spring 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images She showed her love for denim in this cool-girl army of Canadian tuxedos.

Topshop Spring 2018 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber tried boudoir dressing with a twist in this silk form-fitting mini dress paired with an oversized pink midi coat.

Julien Macdonald Spring 2018 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All eyes were on her in a fringe halter mini dress with an intense bodice cut-out and criss-cross strapping.

Julien Macdonald Spring 2018 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She took the cut-out trends to new heights in a crocheted top and micro mini shorts.

Tommy Hilfiger See Now, Buy Now Fall 2017 Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lumberjack chic goes to college with Bieber’s oversized flannel shirtdress.

Alberta Ferretti Spring 2018 Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She gave 2000s trends a whirl in this simple strapless metallic shift dress.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She practically floats down the runway in this ethereal shift dress that sparkles.

Missoni Spring 2018 Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She made your grandpa’s wardrobe ultra-chic in an oversized printed cardigan.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images If Bieber were a pinup girl in the 1940s, this is absolutely what she’d wear.

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Bieber looked perfectly bewitching in a corseted black sheer gown with socks to match.

Zadig & Voltaire Fall 2018 Yuchen Liao/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Befitting of a night of discos and dancing, she hit the runway in a sparkly mini dress at Zadig & Voltaire.

Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2018 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She proved that sporty sets can be sultry too in a sheer hoodie and sweatpants.

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2018 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images She hit the catwalk in a sporty lingerie set with an oversize cardigan on top.

Off-White Fall 2019 Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She looked fresh out of 2170 in a futuristic shorts and jacket set.

Versace Pre-Fall 2019 JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She couldn’t be missed in a mini dress and ankle boot combo with an amalgamation of animal prints.