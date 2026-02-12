The Wuthering Heights press tour has been a masterclass in naked dressing. From leading lady Margot Robbie’s on-theme red carpet looks to the movie’s soundtrack mastermind Charli xcx’s tulle gowns, the naked dressing trend has never been more Brontë-inspired. And now, Hailey Bieber’s joining in on the thematic styling.

Ahead of the film’s Feb. 13 release, the Wuthering Heights brigade made a stop in Sydney, Australia for the Australian premiere. Bieber joined the film’s stars, Robbie and Jacob Elordi, on the gothic gray carpet, choosing a totally see-through lace gown for the occasion.

Hailey’s Romantic Naked Dress

Bieber isn’t afraid to push sartorial boundaries, so it’s no shock to find her embracing the Victorian vibes on the Wuthering Heights carpet. Styled by Dani Michelle, Bieber wore lingerie-inspired Saint Laurent gown, which was made out of delicate black lace.

Bieber’s long-sleeve, floor-length slip had plenty of romantic touches, too — like visible seams (which mirrored the look of vintage hosiery), a plunging neckline and exposed bra, and a see-through skirt that revealed her black underwear.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Bieber kept the rest of her look minimalistic, finishing it off with a pair of strappy Saint Laurent heels and a sparkling diamond ring.

Her Australian Wardrobe

Bieber did not solely take a trip down under to support Emerald Fennell’s third film. She was also there on business — specifically, the long-awaited launch of Rhode Beauty across the continent. Starting Feb. 12, Rhode products are available in Mecca stores across Australia and New Zealand. Of course, Bieber came ready to celebrate, sporting a strapless white silk midi dress for a brand brunch, according to a photo shared on Instagram stories.

Despite her professional obligations, Bieber still found time to soak in the Australian summer sun. In a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram story on Feb. 11, the model posed in a yellow bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms with silver accent on the hip. Her main accessory, of course, was a Rhode peptide lip balm, secured in her phone case.

Whether she’s hitting the gray carpet or the pool, Australia looks good on Bieber.