In 2019, Hailey Bieber went viral for her Met Gala gown, which featured a built-in whale tail G-string. Shortly after, the exposed-thong trend from the 2000s experienced a sudden revival (despite many millennials’ protestations). Coincidence? I think not. Now, just when you thought the controversial trend had finally gotten stale again, Bieber decided to reignite it in an even spicier red-carpet moment.

Hailey’s Sheer LBD

Early this week, Bieber graced one of the covers of GQ’s Men of the Year issue, alongside the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert, wearing a risqué take on the classic monokini. Days later, on Thursday, Nov. 13, she attended the issue’s corresponding star-studded party in Los Angeles. Even among chic guests like Olivia Rodrigo, Shay Mitchell, and Sweeney, Bieber’s “naked” ensemble stole the show.

She wore a Gucci halter dress with a deep scoop neckline and an even lower back, dangerously, butt cleavage-baringly so. Since it was made with the most diaphanous tulle, the only coverage it offered was in the form of sparkly black beads embroidered in a striped pattern. The piece fully exposed her choice of designer underwear (but more on that later).

For an all-black number, the Rhode founder accessorized her look with slide heels and a satin evening bag with a bamboo-inspired top handle.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Her Blingy Thong

The pièce de résistance of her clothes was also the tiniest: her crystal-encrusted G-string. Also designed by Gucci, the thong with the double-G hardware is one of the label’s most iconic and infamous pieces, created by then-creative director Tom Ford in 1997. Bieber’s modern update, however, was utterly yassified. Even the straps were embroidered, matching her dress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Coordinated Moment

The model’s bum didn’t monopolize her glitz, of course. Her jewelry was even sparklier. Bedecked in Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Victoria collection, Bieber wore the glitziest drop earrings, which glistened against the loose tendrils of her messy chignon, as well as a bracelet and massive ring.

With a jaw-dropping outfit, you don’t need to do much in the beauty department. So, she kept makeup low-key, with a natural flush and newly-bitten-looking lips.