Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you know about summer’s viral naked shoe trend. The style, which fully exposes your feet, has been polarizing for many — and for obvious reasons. Since brands like The Row, Khaite, and Alaïa have claimed responsibility for starting the mesh ballet flat movement, there has been no shortage of other labels — from fast fashion to luxury designers — who have hopped on the bandwagon. And Hailey Bieber is the latest style it-girl to put her own spin on the trend.

Recently, the mesh shoe boom has taken on a new form: it has morphed from ballet slippers into other types of shoes. And of course, style queen Bieber is the first one to embrace this fresh take on the highly saturated trend. The mother-to-be wore a pair of pointed-toe mesh kitten heels to dinner in Malibu on July 15. Is it possible that she just reinvented the viral shoe? Let’s investigate further.

Hailey’s Take On The Naked Shoe

Bieber’s black ballerina sling-backs — which retail for $1,050, BTW — are by Saint Laurent. That’s no surprise, since the model is an ambassador for the brand. What makes these different from other naked shoes you may ask? They are designed with a classic patent leather cap toe that partially covers her toes and they are equipped with a small 1.25” heel — perfect for when you want to elevate an outfit but not go over the top. They also feature an adjustable slingback strap in the back.

Bieber paired her ballerina kitten heels with a pair of loose-fitting jeans, a white T-shirt, and a leather blazer. This is certainly a look to file under the Rhode founder’s best maternity outfits. She wore her hair in her signature slicked-back updo which helped show off her cute gold statement earrings. Lastly, Bieber rocked a two-toned large woven bag from Bottega Veneta to complete her outfit.

MEGA/Getty Images

The whole look was a slay.

Hailey’s Exact Accessories

One of the best things about Bieber’s style is how she always accessorizes with the chicest and coolest pieces of the moment. Check out her exact accessories from this latest Malibu look below.