Known best for her effortlessly chic outfits, Hailey Bieber has done an immaculate job curating her personal style — and her pregnancy looks have proven no exception.

It’s only been a few weeks since the mom-to-be announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, but Mrs. Bieber has already managed to churn out a number of standout outfits.

FWIW, this particular style icon is no one-trick pony: So far, she’s given fans a full range of maternity looks to turn to for outfit inspiration. To kick things off, she wore a white lace gown with a veil when she announced the baby news on social media, and has since rotated between ultra-casual cropped baby tees and more formal looks. She also seems to be channeling Rihanna by putting her bare bump on full display, most notably in a black leather vest and bomber that set the Internet abuzz.

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Bieber is said to be in her sixth month of pregnancy, which means there’s plenty more time for her to wow fans with her maternity style. But for now, here are the best looks she’s rocked so far.

Hailey’s White Lace Vow Renewal Gown

The look that started it all. Last month, Bieber wore a lace gown designed by Saint Laurent while in Hawaii to renew her wedding vows. This new-age wedding dress wasn’t complete without the matching handkerchief veil and her go-to black sunglasses, and made for the perfect outfit to announce the news to the world.

Hailey’s Butterfly Crop Top

Wasting absolutely no time, Bieber posted a curated photo dump on Instagram mere days after announcing her pregnancy. In it, she included shots of her wearing a sparkly pink Butterfly cropped top by Blumarine that framed her growing baby bump in the cutest way. She kept the rest of the look minimal with light-wash, low-rise denim and a glowing summer makeup look that she shared with her followers on TikTok.

Hailey’s Blazer and Denim Outfit

The Biebers aren’t regular parents, they’re (going to be) cool parents... or so their posts on social media suggest. Posing in coordinating fits with her hubby, the model donned her go-to denim and blazer combo — only this time, she kept her Jacquemus jacket partially open to put her growing bump on full display. Bieber also sported a pair of low-rise Levi’s jeans with square-toe loafers from Jil Sanders to bring the casually-cool look together.

Hailey’s Striped Tee

While off-duty, Bieber opted for a more low-key ensemble that included a vintage striped T-shirt and black pants that sit below her bump. In true Bieber fashion, she elevated the otherwise basic separates with a pair of Mega Jewelry’s Eiffel earrings and D-frame sunglasses from longtime friend Fai Khadra’s collection with eyewear brand Oliver Peoples.

Hailey’s Leather Vest Look

Proving Rihanna isn’t the only street-style savant who can wear an edgy maternity look, Bieber posted a cool leather vest outfit in a photo carousel on Instagram. The daring look included a tailored vest — left unbuttoned — with a matching distressed motorcycle jacket layered on top. She finished the ensemble with a pair of vintage sunglasses from Giant Vintage

Hailey’s All-White Outfit

To kick off the month of June, the Rhode Founder posted an all-white ensemble on her Instagram story that included an affordable tube top from trendy retailer SourceUnknown... and hinted at a new pink colorway of her viral phone case in the process. The casual ensemble was instantly elevated by Saint Laurent’s boxy ‘Manhattan’ bag on Bieber’s arm, which makes sense given her longtime role as an ambassador for the fashion house.

Hailey’s Bright-Yellow Baby Tee

In a photo dump showing off her new $1.5 million vow renewal ring and Cherry Blossom nail art, Bieber wore a bright-yellow slub tee from buzzy brand Miu Miu. She rocked a diamond on each hand (her original engagement ring, plus her new addition), and finished the look with the striped Miu Miu bucket hat that seems to be everywhere right now (including on Bieber’s pal Kylie Jenner).

Hailey’s See-Through Top

Despite being fully covered, Bieber still managed to show off her belly in a semi-sheer T-shirt by Bite Studios. She paired it with light-wash denim, a black leather blazer, and her beloved bubble ‘B’ necklace. The outfit gives an air of being polished yet comfortable, and feels very much like something the model would have worn pre-pregnancy, too.