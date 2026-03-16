Bikini season is so close, yet still so far. Summer might be months away, but it’s never too early to start gathering #swimspo for your next tropical getaway, and Hailey Bieber’s Instagram feed is the perfect place to start looking.

Bieber’s influence in the beauty world can’t be understated — after all, she scored a billion-dollar deal by revitalizing the clean-girl aesthetic with her beauty brand, Rhode — but she also happens to be a swimwear connoisseur. Below, see some of her nakedest swim looks, from teeny bikinis to cutout-filled monokinis.

Hailey’s Barely-There Bikini

Winter, count your days. “It’s summer,” Bieber declared in a March 13 Instagram post — and she made a strong case for it. While there still might be a few months before the official start of beach season (a technicality!), Bieber’s butter yellow thongkini was a promising sign of what’s to come.

A Monokini Moment

It’s official: one-piece swimsuits are in for 2026. Bieber kicked off the year by showing off a leopard print monokini in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. The animal print swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic stomach cutout with corset-like lacing.

Lemontini Girl

It was a bright and sunny day in July 2025 when Bieber declared it a “lemontini summer” in honor of her martini-flavored lip peptide. Of course, the theme carried over to her beach wardrobe. Of all her citrus-forward bikinis, this yellow Pucci set — featuring a groovy pattern and gold chain details — was one of the most memorable.

Fierce Prints

Before tiger print became the reigning pattern of 2026, Bieber rocked it in an April 2025 Instagram story. Her bandeau bikini top and high-cut bottoms made for a fierce look that was truly ahead of its time.

Ribbed Ruffles

Nothing is flirtier than a ruffle detail, and Bieber proved it in a Jan. 2022 Instagram post. She shared photos rocking an itty-bitty string bikini set, crafted in a ribbed mauve fabric.

Beach Bling

Bieber went the psychedelic route for a beach day in January 2022. On Instagram post, she sported a trippy, rainbow-patterned string bikini. She brought the look to the next level with a handful of sparkling accessories, including a gold body chain, a stack of mismatched necklaces, and “B” (for Bieber) earrings. She topped off her ‘fit with a woven sunhat.

She’s the ultimate beach day princess.