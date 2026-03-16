Celebrity Style

Hailey Bieber's Nakedest Swimsuits Include So Many String Bikinis

She’s a swim style star.

by Megan LaCreta
Hailey Bieber's nakedest swimsuits, from string bikinis to cutouts.
Instagram/@haileybieber

Bikini season is so close, yet still so far. Summer might be months away, but it’s never too early to start gathering #swimspo for your next tropical getaway, and Hailey Bieber’s Instagram feed is the perfect place to start looking.

Bieber’s influence in the beauty world can’t be understated — after all, she scored a billion-dollar deal by revitalizing the clean-girl aesthetic with her beauty brand, Rhode — but she also happens to be a swimwear connoisseur. Below, see some of her nakedest swim looks, from teeny bikinis to cutout-filled monokinis.

Hailey’s Barely-There Bikini

Winter, count your days. “It’s summer,” Bieber declared in a March 13 Instagram post — and she made a strong case for it. While there still might be a few months before the official start of beach season (a technicality!), Bieber’s butter yellow thongkini was a promising sign of what’s to come.

A Monokini Moment

It’s official: one-piece swimsuits are in for 2026. Bieber kicked off the year by showing off a leopard print monokini in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. The animal print swimsuit featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic stomach cutout with corset-like lacing.

Lemontini Girl

It was a bright and sunny day in July 2025 when Bieber declared it a “lemontini summer” in honor of her martini-flavored lip peptide. Of course, the theme carried over to her beach wardrobe. Of all her citrus-forward bikinis, this yellow Pucci set — featuring a groovy pattern and gold chain details — was one of the most memorable.

Instagram/@haileybieber
Instagram/@haileybieber
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Fierce Prints

Before tiger print became the reigning pattern of 2026, Bieber rocked it in an April 2025 Instagram story. Her bandeau bikini top and high-cut bottoms made for a fierce look that was truly ahead of its time.

Ribbed Ruffles

Nothing is flirtier than a ruffle detail, and Bieber proved it in a Jan. 2022 Instagram post. She shared photos rocking an itty-bitty string bikini set, crafted in a ribbed mauve fabric.

Beach Bling

Bieber went the psychedelic route for a beach day in January 2022. On Instagram post, she sported a trippy, rainbow-patterned string bikini. She brought the look to the next level with a handful of sparkling accessories, including a gold body chain, a stack of mismatched necklaces, and “B” (for Bieber) earrings. She topped off her ‘fit with a woven sunhat.

Instagram/@haileybieber
Instagram/@haileybieber
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She’s the ultimate beach day princess.