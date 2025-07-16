Hailey Bieber Matched Her Bikini To Her Latest Rhode Lip Tint

Hailey Bieber has made her mark on both the beauty and fashion worlds. Her skin care brand, Rhode, has made splashes in the industry, and recently sold to e.l.f. Beauty in a headline-making $1 billion deal. The model-cum-mogul has also carved out her own fashion niche, and is known for her old money style with edgy, often pantsless flair. It only makes sense that she would merge the two interests, and recently she has, wearing beachy looks inspired by her latest Rhode product.

Hailey’s Lemontini Micro Bikini

Bieber has officially declared it a lemontini summer. On July 2, she announced Rhode’s newest drop: a fresh flavor of their acclaimed Peptide Lip Tint, inspired by the sweet and summery lemon drop martini (which she’s drinking “all summer long,” BTW).

Inspiration begets further inspiration, and from Bieber’s new product, a well of swim inspo has sprung. Not only has she worn it as an accessory, debuting a belly chain lip gloss carrier in a campaign for the fruity flavor, but she’s also donned a wardrobe full of bright, lemon yellow bikinis to match the gloss.

Her latest look packs a citrusy punch. In a July 14 Instagram post, aptly captioned “lemontini bikini,” the model wore a $95 green triangle micro bikini top with bright yellow ties from the brand Paloma Wool, featuring the label in blue lettering, with matching string bottoms for the same price. Always repping her brand, she also wore a woven gray hat with the Rhode label to shield her eyes from the sun.

Hailey’s Matching Yellow Coverup

Bieber brought one final splash of lemon to her look with her coverup: a sheer, bright yellow ruffled shawl.

A lemontini might lean more sweet and sour, but this look is bringing the spice.