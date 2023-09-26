It hasn’t even been a year since Kendall Jenner walked out in a sweater and undies, but she’s already incited a pantsless revolution felt the (fashion) world over. This is evidenced in the recent onslaught of now-ubiquitous ensembles that forgo bottoms, courtesy of A-listers and street-style stars alike.

Most recently, it was someone much closer to home who took a page out of Jenner’s style playbook: her BFF Hailey Bieber. On Monday, the rhode founder was spotted pantsless at the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

Always dressed to the nines, Bieber showed out for dinner at the Hôtel Costes restaurant. She wore a beige turtleneck top, which she tucked into high-waist black undies by Petar Petrov.

Though her contrasting top was absolutely conservative, Bieber went the opposite direction below the waist. She layered utterly sheer black tights under her tiny bottoms for a decidedly cheeky ensemble.

Eschewing pants altogether, the model accessorized her booty-baring bottoms with a gold-buckled belt. To balance out her barely-there look, Bieber topped off her ‘fit with a floor-length leather jacket that gave edgy, futuristic vibes à la The Matrix.

She further merchandised the ensemble with all-black accessories including slim sunnies, pointed pumps, and a Jil Sander bag. Finally, she layered on rings and ornamented her ears with oversize gold studs. All together, it was a perfectly Parisian take on Jenner’s Bottega ‘fit.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Ever the minimalist, Bieber slicked back her hair into a polished updo and made uber-glossy lips her statement beauty look. If I had to guess, she was likely sporting rhode’s new Peptide Lip Tint, which she’s been teasing on main in recent weeks. (Beauty girlies, it drops on Sept. 28.) She even donned cognac brown nails to match her sultry lip.

The model’s appearance in Paris is rather intriguing. The model rarely ever does runway these days and has, instead, taken to occasionally gracing the front row of various designer shows during fashion week. Though her Parisian touchdown likely doesn’t signal a Spring 2024 runway appearance, fans can expect more PFW ‘fits from Bieber as the week goes on. Watch this space.