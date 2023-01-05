Hailey Bieber loves to share her makeup routines — and that’s why she’s become so popular on BeautyTok. Most recently, the Rhode founder took to the platform and graced fans with a complete breakdown of her minimal glam New Year’s Eve look.

To get a dewy complexion, Bieber started off by moisturizing her skin (it’s a safe bet to assume she’s using her very own Rhode products). Then to add a tint of color and extra glow, she mixed what looks like the Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Tint and Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid. She then took the Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and placed product on the outer and inner corner of her eyes, the contours of her nose and cheekbones, and around her brow bone before blending it all in. Next, she grabbed what looks like the Haus Labs Bio-Blurring Talc-Free Loose Setting Powder to lock everything in place.

She groomed her brows before moving on to blush. She dabbed a rosy pink cream blush along her cheekbones before going in with a light pink bareMinerals Gen Nude Powder Blush for extra color. To highlight, she mixed some shimmer from a Pat McGrath Labs Mothership eyeshadow palette and the Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter for an iridescent shine.

For her eyes, she had a little bit of help (Kylie Jenner was credited in the caption) and soft subtle eyeshadow was placed all over her lid and beneath her waterline. Bieber then curled her eyelashes and lined her lips in a matte mauve lip liner. The result was the glazed, barely-there makeup she’s best known for.

While a new year is a blank slate to hop on a new makeup or hair trend, Bieber proves that there’s also nothing wrong with sticking to your signature look.