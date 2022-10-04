Hailey Bieber knew she needed a killer ‘fit to speak at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit and she sure delivered. Hitting the stage on Monday to speak about running her new skincare company, Rhode, she showed off an impossibly chic boss b*tch look.

The model and rising entrepreneur styled a gray plaid skirt suit with a coordinating corset top and a pair of second-skin leather boots that hugged her legs. Complete with some of the tallest platforms I've ever seen, these babies are now item number one on my fall shopping list. The edgy, lug-soled boots featured a trendy square toe, a textured tread, and a serious height boost.

For good measure, Bieber added a touch of bling in the form of yellow gold earrings encrusted with sparkling pavé diamonds. Courtesy of Tiffany’s HardWear collection, the eye-catching gauge link danglers go for a casual $14,500. A decidedly '90s-esque updo and a dark, witchy manicure pulled the look together perfectly. In conclusion, your girl served up all the fashun-meets-the-boardroom vibes with this ensemble.

Now I’m just thinking of how I can re-create this look — perhaps, with slightly less intimidating boots. I’ll let you know when I figure that out.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images