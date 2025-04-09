To quote Heidi Klum’s famed Project Runway line, “In fashion, one day you’re in, and the next day you’re out.” That applies to trends, it accessories, and even muses. The fashion partnerships that do last and effectively shape the fashion industry are those that transcend mere endorser-brand relationships and go into friendship and creative partnership territory. Think: Cher and Bob Mackie, Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy, and more recently, Florence Pugh and Valentino.

Last night, a different iconic duo showed the industry that symbiosis leads to fashion magic: Hailey Bieber and Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello. Bieber has been the designer’s muse for a hot minute, fronting campaigns for the brand since 2022, and attending its shows for years prior. So when it came time to honor him at the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, she was his biggest cheerleader in a spicy Saint Laurent creation, of course.

Hailey’s Cutout Halter Gown

At the awards ceremony, the third of its kind, Vaccarello received the inaugural Honorary Award, which celebrated his contributions to the industry. As muse and friend, Bieber was the one who presented him with the trophy. While she talked about his talent on stage, she also showcased it via her ensemble.

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

The Rhode founder chose a form-fitting halter in a rich plum hue. The floor-length dress featured a décolletage-forward plunge and zig-zag-style ruching across the torso and the hips, before billowing into a semi-sheer skirt in a more A-line silhouette. On either side of her waist sat a triangular cutout that continued across the back.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Plum Beauty, Too

For a coordinated slay, she matched her beauty choices to her dress, including her eggplant manicure and plum-kissed lips and shadow. The stone fruit has been a trending hue in the beauty world as of late, with plum eyeshadow dominating palettes for spring.

Her Saint Laurent History

The choice to tap the model to introduce Vaccarello made sense. After all, she’s been his muse for years. They started officially working together when he tapped Bieber to star in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, rocking a majorly plunging catsuit and fur coat.

Their relationship has deepened since, with Bieber wearing the label for her Big Life moments. Last May, for example, she announced her pregnancy via a chic video wearing a lacy white Saint Laurent number.

A match made in fashion heaven.