Elsa Hosk Served Corpcore In A Completely Braless Look

Elsa Hosk served braless corporate realness to unveil her latest project — a collaboration with the luxury outdoor furniture brand Business & Pleasure, which the model launched in August.

The newly released ELSA collection includes everything from patio sets to pool loungers, beach towels, and beyond. Speaking of her collab with Business & Pleasure, who have previously teamed up with Louis Vuitton and Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, Hosk said she adds some “Swedish sensibility” to the collection.

“I'm influenced by pioneers of functionalist and minimal design,” she said in a statement, per Forbes. “Working on this outdoor collection with Business & Pleasure was a perfect fit because the aesthetic of the ‘50s really resonates with me.”

Hosk recently showcased some of the Palm Beach-esque collection on Instagram — and a new daring braless look in the process.

Elsa’s Braless Look

In an IG gallery post, the model showed off her ELSA line with photos of her lounging beside a pool. She also poses in one snap with her boyfriend Tom Daly, and their daughter Tuulikki Joan.

In another campaign photo, Hosk nailed the corpcore trend, posing in a plunging red blazer jacket without a bra in sight. She completed the outfit with matching red shorts and heels, and some black statement sunglasses to boot.

Elsa Hosk showcasing her Business & Pleasure collection. Instagram/@hoskelsa

Elsa’s Trending Looks

This isn’t the first time Hosk has jumped on the latest style trend throughout the summer of 2024.

In July, the model and designer rocked the exposed bra trend in a campaign for her namesake clothing brand, Helsa Studio. In one photo, she wore a pinstripe poplin bra as a top, paired with a matching “house short” and an oversized button-up.

In the same month, Hosk served ultimate “Barbiecore” in photos from her collab with the Heavy Manners swimwear brand, posing in a pink triangle-style bikini set.

Model and designer Elsa Hosk poses on Instagram. Instagram/Elsa Hosk

She also gave the “quiet luxury” trend a go in July, sharing snaps of her chic tailored work jacket (which she wore unbuttoned) with a pair of pleated shorts, and a brown leather belt to cinch the shorts’ high waist.