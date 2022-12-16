2022 has undoubtedly been Hailey Bieber’s year.

From the launch of her endlessly sold-old, cult-fave skin care brand Rhode, street style looks that inspired many to enter their personal it-girl eras, and of course, the domination the year’s manicure trends with her chic glazed donut nails — her ability to lead the way in buzzy pop culture is simply unmatched.

And just in time for the holiday season, her signature glazed nails (which have inspired many different versions) have been given a French upgrade with scarlet-hued tips. I’m running to my fave nail tech as I type.

Painted by Bieber’s go-to nail guru, LA-based Zola Ganzorigt, the duo opted for the *perfect* holiday set that they’ve sweetly named “candy cane glazed nails.” And TBH, if I’m sure of anything, it’s that the fresh red look will likely become a staple in countless salons for the next few months.

As for the exact polish formula used? Ganzorigt painted a single layer of OPI’s beloved Funny Bunny GelColor, before adding a bright red French tip with the brand’s iconic Big Apple Red GelColor. And to give that glazed finish, she topped the entire nail look with OPI’s Chrome Effects in the shade Tin Man Can. *Chef’s kiss.*

Red nails have been having their main character moment, and amongst the scrollers on BeautyTok, the red nail theory has sparked a tidal wave of endless bold red manicures.

Why, you ask? Well, the nostalgia-driven theory is that the nail color reminds male suitors of the women they looked up to and loved growing up (like Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, or even their own mothers). And subconsciously, the red hue is theorized to be just attention-grabbing enough for those with a sparkling fresh set to find true love.

And while it has most definitely sparked an online debate (because manicures are for you, not for others) — I suppose it doesn’t hurt to paint your nails the powerful hue and see what happens.