Hailey Bieber’s Teeny Shorts & Sheer Top Look Included A Chic Tribute To Justin

Sometimes love looks like sweeping, romantic gestures, like surprise dates with champagne and gorgeous bouquets. Sometimes it could be as simple as remembering their coffee order and having it ready by their bedside for when they wake up. When you’re a celebrity, however, it can also look like promoting your partner’s enterprises — at least, that’s how the Biebers do it.

When Justin Bieber released his highly anticipated album, Swag, on July 11, he gave a shoutout to his wife, Hailey Bieber’s billion-dollar brand, Rhode. In a lyric that sent the Internet into a tizzy, he sang, “That’s my baby / She’s iconic / iPhone case, lip gloss on it.” He was referring, of course, to Rhode’s best-selling Lip Case. Well, Hailey just reciprocated the favor in the most stylish way.

Hailey’s Off-The-Shoulder Workout Number

On Wednesday, July 23, Mrs. Bieber was spotted walking out of a Pilates class. And can confirm: she’s chic even while working out.

Hailey wore a sheer black top with an off-the-shoulder neckline, which fully exposed her scoop neck sports bra. As for her bottoms, she chose itty-bitty cycling shorts in the same inky shade.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

I Spy A Justin Bieber Tribute

It was her footwear, however, that caught my attention. She wore chunky rubber pistachio green mules straight from her husband’s new brand, Skylrk, which launched the same day as Swag. Justin himself has often donned the brand IRL, rocking the label’s mules and sneakers. Since practically all of Hailey’s outfits get dissected and saved for future dressing reference, wearing his brand (and consequently tagging it on Instagram) was her version of crooning about him in song.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As for her other accoutrements, she carried a sleek, tiny tote bag, teeny sunglasses, and a water bottle.

Her ’90s-Era Hairstyle

The model completed her look with a white headband, likely a functional choice to keep the strays from her face. As with anything Bieber does, even those that are hella practical, it also happened to be utterly chic.

The stretchy headband is one of the many ’90s trends that’s been finding a new life among It girls’ style. Bella Hadid, for example, is a big fan of the wide hair accessory. Thanks to Hailey’s latest look, it likely won’t be leaving the zeitgeist anytime soon.