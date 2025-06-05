A-list celebs have redefined daily dressing. For most of fashion history, bras have been considered undergarments (i.e., pieces worn underneath actual clothes). In recent years, however, with the rise of naked style trends, the most adventurous style stars have been repurposing the lingerie staple as a standalone top.

Kylie Jenner, for example, loves wearing a leather bra, Dua Lipa can’t resist a knitted number, while others are partial to lacy intimates straight out of the lingerie drawer. Some have even ventured into wearing cute bikini tops as shirts, like Elsa Hosk and Camila Cabello. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, however, saw the trend and upped the challenge. Instead of opting for typical lacy intimates designed for flaunting, she wore the humble sports bra and gave it a chic upgrade.

Rosie’s Bra-Focused Number

Supermodels can wear even the most casual wardrobe choices and make them look covetable. It’s almost like a main job requirement at this point. Having been in the industry for over 20 years, Huntington-Whiteley is particularly skilled at this. Take her latest look as an example.

On Monday, June 2, she wore a piece often relegated to sweating it out at the gym: the sports bra. Her white item, from Alo, featured a scoop neckline and a sheer inverted cutout under the bust.

Though sports bras are typically paired with leggings and sneakers (a quick peek inside any fitness center or pilates class would confirm just that), Huntington-Whiteley veered from the expected.

She elevated the stretchy item by going the monochromatic route and donning a tracksuit. Her bottoms were immaculately white track pants, with a loose fit, a garterized waist, and a sheer mesh panel along each side for breathability.

As for her jacket, she wore a matching lightweight track-inspired zip-up, which also featured mesh panels down her shoulders. She left it completely open, of course, so her bra could take center stage.

Tying together her sleek ’fit, she accessorized with shield sunglasses, a favorite statement piece of the KarJenner clan. The overall vibe served coastal girl chic, like she was about ready to board a yacht.

Shop Her Look

Unlike her other designer numbers, it’s much, much easier to recreate this outfit. All pieces are currently available to shop at Alo Yoga and won’t break the bank. The bra, jacket, and pants cost $78, $158, and $148, respectively.