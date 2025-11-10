Hailey Bieber’s packing list is a dream. When the model-turned-mogul is not in CEO mode, she makes the most of her vacation time with some of the most enviable beach attire. In honor of Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday, Bieber joined the KarJenner clan on an elaborate trip to the Caribbean island of Mustique to celebrate the 818 Tequila founder. For the occasion, Bieber made sure her luggage was full of island essentials — including plenty of bikinis.

Hailey’s String Bikinis

In a Nov. 3 Instagram photo dump, Bieber shared a few highlights from her tropical getaway — including plenty bikini pics. The carousel gave a BTS look into the birthday trip — which was full of poker games and dips in the ocean.

In several of the photos, Bieber posed in her string bikinis. The model chose a Kelly green string bikini from Bāben. She tied the top to fit like a halter around her neck. The matching bottoms — which featured a gold “7” appliqué on the bum — were tied high over her hips. She paired her bright suit with a lavender bandana worn around her head.

Of course, a KarJenner vacation requires more than one beachside look. Bieber also sported a classic black bikini set with a triangle-cut top and thong-style bottoms.

Hailey’s B-Day Party ‘Fit

After a day of swimming and beachside lounging, Bieber and company spent the night going all out for Jenner’s 30th. Bieber shared birthday wishes for her longtime friend in an Instagram story, writing, "I love you my sweet beautiful best friend! We really doing this life sh*t together! Forever!!!!!"

For the festivities, Bieber wore a cheetah print minidress. In true bestie fashion, the mini perfectly complemented Jenner’s neutral-toned outfit. Jenner opted for a pale pink and gray scarf top, paired with a low-waisted brown maxi skirt.

The BFF duo hugged for one shot, posing in front of the model’s birthday balloons. They took another photo with singer Justine Skye.

The Rhode founder’s husband, Justin Bieber, also made the guest list. In the birthday post, she shared a black-and-white photo of her and her hubby having a romantic moment during the trip.