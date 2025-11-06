A birthday is the perfect excuse to go an island getaway. Kendall Jenner cashed hers in when she celebrated her 30th. In true KarJenner fashion, she threw a glamorous seaside party to commemorate the milestone with her family and closest friends on Nov. 3. Since the bash, the supermodel has been enjoying some downtime at the beach, leisurely reading a book on a hammock, being served a seashell-decorated cake, and enjoying a cup of coffee on the shore.

Apart from her itinerary sounding like an absolute dream, the 818 Tequila founder packed the most enviable wardrobe, consisting of the teeniest, chicest bikinis. Ahead, you’ll find all of Jenner’s swimsuits from her big birthday getaway.

Kendall’s Simple Set

Minimalist to the core, Jenner made sure to pack a classic swimsuit. Her choice was a black triangle halter top a size too small, it subtly flaunted underboob. (Pro tip: If you, too, want a hint of underboob display, sizing down is the easiest solution.) She paired it with matching string bikini briefs pulled high up the waist, à la an ’80s bombshell.

A Ribbed Knit

Jenner has always been a fan of textured swimwear. (Remember when she wore three different colorways of the same ruffled thong bikini?) Naturally, she packed one in the form a ribbed knit in a leafy green hue. Though the silhouette is simple, her topless styling was not.

Twinning In Crochet

For a beachside dinner, Jenner opted for a more intricate swim look. She wore a black crochet halter top bikini with a low scoop neck and brought out the accessories, namely a sculptural silver cuff and dangling earrings.

Planned or not, the reality TV star twinned with her younger sister, Kylie, who also wore a crochet bikini top. Hers, however, featured a crisscross variation of a halter neckline and was crafted in ivory.

Alert: A Red-Hot Look

Perhaps the boldest of her suitcase’s contents was a bikini set in a fiery red hue, which popped against the water’s azure hues. It was also hella spicy. Though the top wasn’t seen, her choice of bottoms was booty-baring.

BRB, planning my own beach vacay (and Kendall-coded wardrobe) now.