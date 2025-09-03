Hailey Bieber Paired Her Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini With A Cowboy Hat

Hailey Bieber is a connoisseur of summer style, and she shines brightest when it comes to swimwear. Throughout the summer season, the Rhode founder has been sporting one sexy swimsuit after the next. While her expansive bikini collection is impressive on its own (who could forget her custom Pucci set?), her true talent lies in accessorizing these poolside looks.

Bieber loves to pair her swimsuits with unexpected accessories, whether it’s an oversized fur coat or a belly chain that doubles as Rhode lip gloss carrier. For her latest swim ‘fit, she embraced the cowboycore trend, wearing a thong bikini and a hat fit for any rodeo.

Hailey’s Cheeky Thong Bikini

Over Labor Day weekend, Bieber bid adieu to summer with a risqué ‘kini photo. On Sep. 1, the mogul showed off her skimpy holiday weekend ‘fit on her Instagram story,.

Bieber wore a tiny bikini from Tropic of C, a swim brand created by former Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel. The leopard print top featured a classic triangle silhouette, which Bieber tied in a bow behind her back. She paired it with a matching pair of traingle bottoms, hiked high over her hips for an ultra-cheeky fit.

Of course, Bieber did not stop there. She topped off her look with a simple straw cowboy hat, tilted just slightly to obscure her gaze. In other words, her accessory game is proof that you can embrace sun protection and summer trends simultaneously.

Hailey’s Coastal Cowboy Look

Bieber is no outfit repeater, but when she finds a fashion formula that works, she stays loyal. In June, she shared another coastal cowboy look on Instagram, while teasing Rhode’s summer collection photoshoot.

For the shoot, Bieber donned a sleek black swimsuit with a matching cowboy hat. She wore the triangle bikini top with a pair of stringy bottoms. Bieber rounded off the ‘fit with one last trendy detail: a Y2K bolero shrug over her shoulders.

Summer isn’t technically over yet, and if Bieber’s Labor Day weekend ‘fit was any indication, she will continue to churn out sexy swim looks well into September.