The rules of New Year’s Eve dressing are simple: 1) making a statement is the utmost priority; 2) the sparklier the ’fit, the better; and 3) sequins — lots and lots of them — are canon.

NYE 2025, however, welcomed a wholly unexpected trend. Instead of blindingly dazzling dresses, fashion’s elite rocked looks with barely any fabric. As in, itty-bitty bikinis were the norm. Bella Hadid, for example, wore a stringy red set to lay atop a literal bed of snow in Aspen. Apparently, her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber got the same wardrobe memo — and she wasn’t even anywhere near a beachy locale.

Hailey’s Swimwear Look

The Rhode founder’s NYE party looked all sorts of fun. Together with her husband, Justin Bieber, she had a martini with In-N-Out burgers loaded with caviar (a genius move for lovers of the fish roe delicacy).

Like her unconventional meal, her outfit was also a combination of several hits. The biggest statement piece was her mob wife outerwear. Her Sopranos-coded topper was a cozy fur coat in a roaring leopard print. It was loud luxury in the best way.

Hailey pivoted sartorially, however, with her base outfit — if you can call it that. Instead of wearing clothes, she ended the night stripping to a coquettecore bikini.

From the Australian swimwear label With Jéan, the underwired bra was a saccharine two-tone piece that featured baby pink on the bottom and crinkled ivory on top. Coming in a matching set, Bieber donned a two-tone string bikini tied on each side of her hip.

Instagram/justinbieber

Her Unexpected Accessories

Like Hadid, who surprisingly paired her red bikini with cowboy boots, Hailey also reached for an unexpected pair of shoes, like TikTok’s wrong shoe theory teaches. Her “wrong,” mismatched choice was a pair of cozy brown Moon Boots in a sandy suede. The pair retails for $295 for anyone who wants the Y2K-era effect.

Her OG Dressed Look

While Bieber stripped to a skin-baring look toward the end of the party, her initial ‘fit was much more covered. In one photo from early that night, the new mom showed off her look (and drink), which included a black top underneath the jacket.

It also featured a kooky accessory altogether: She wore an In-N-Out paper hat atop her head making it work with her sleek bun.

She’s an icon.