Though I can’t prove this with absolute certainty, it seems like no one hates dry lips more than Hailey Bieber. Like any beauty mogul, she consistently releases fruity-flavored lip gloss options via her billion-dollar beauty brand, Rhode. But to make sure her clientele’s lips are always hydrated, she also designed phone cases that double as gloss carriers — so you never leave home without. Whatever limited-edition color the lip product comes in, Rhode releases a matching phone body.

Last week, Bieber proved that her ingenuity knows no bounds. On July 2, she teased Rhode’s latest upcoming drop, the Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini, a shimmery, sheer gold gloss in bright yellow packaging. Like clockwork, the new citrusy iteration came with a corresponding campaign, starring Bieber in a series of teeny bikinis. As much as I’m excited to try yet another lip tint flavor, what caught my eye was its novel and ultra-chic carrier.

Hailey’s Bandeau Bra & Boy Shorts

It’s become tradition for Bieber to wear bikinis (or undies) in her Rhode campaigns. In keeping with the ritual, she donned several black bikinis in the new promo materials. In her first layout, she wore a plain bandeau bra with matching drawstring boy shorts. The understated choice was strategic, of course. It served as the perfect backdrop for her new lemon-yellow product.

Peep: The Must-Have Summer Accessory

The photo’s pièce de résistance, of course, was the new lip tint — and its gilded vessel. The sunny tube hung on her waist in a Rhode-branded belly chain carrier.

Bieber is no stranger to featuring belly chains in her Rhode campaigns. After all, it’s a summer go-to choice for It girls like herself and the likes of Kim Kardashian. This one, however, was spicy and functional.

More Lip Gloss Styling Tips

Elsewhere in the campaign, she showed another way to style the product. The model switched into a classic triangle bikini and tucked the tube under the string, smack dab in her décolletage. She paired the ’fit with black sunnies and ’80s style, two-toned earrings.

In another photo, she posed with the beloved Rhode phone case, in a new lemony hue. She even matched her look to her product by wearing a buttery tank and teeny black boy shorts from Campbell & Kramer.

The Lemontini products will be available on July 14. The Peptide Lip Tint is priced at $20, while the Summer Lip Case goes for $38.

She really said there’s no reason to have dry lips this summer.