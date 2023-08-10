Hailey Bieber is an icon — a Victoria’s Secret Icon, that is. The rhode founder joined the ranks of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, and Adriana Lima, starring with the OG models in the lingerie giant’s saucy new campaign to introduce a new collection by the same title.

Bieber stripped down to all-black undies in her portrait, shot by photographer Mikael Jansson. On top, Bieber wore the Icon by Victoria’s Secret Push-Up Demi Bra, which boasted subtle gold hardware on the straps, as well as the brand’s signature logo lace. (The bra is the collection’s signature piece and was worn by most of the models in the advert.)

Bieber also modeled the label’s logo lace thong, a sheer G-string-style undergarment. If that wasn’t steamy enough, the bottoms also included a silken garter belt attached to the thong. Bieber completed her boudoir chic ensemble by donning thigh-high fishnet lace stockings — also bearing the monogram logo — and attached them to her garter belt.

While Bieber has long embraced the exposed thong, rocking it under see-through dresses or flaunting the skinniest whale tail at the 2019 Met Gala, this is definitely her most thong-forward look yet. In a separate group photo, Bieber wore another thong, this time in a praline shade that matched her bra.

Instagram/haileybieber

Instagram/haileybieber

Styled by Camilla Nickerson, the campaign also features a whole host of fashion’s brightest including Candice Swanepoel, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Adut Akech, Jill Kortleve, and Sui He — all wearing items from the now-shoppable collection.

If you want to recreate Bieber’s ensemble, see below. Happy shopping!