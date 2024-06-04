After Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they were expecting their first child, the couple revealed that they had also renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii. Commemorating five years of marriage, Bieber debuted a new piece of jewelry for the occasion. With a cool 18 carats, her new stone makes her (massive) 2018 engagement ring look small in comparison.

Hailey’s Vow Renewal Wedding Ring

Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski, you’ve probably already heard of repurposed divorce rings. Bieber upped the ante by stacking her engagement ring with an even bigger second one. According to Vogue, Bieber’s new engagement ring was designed by famed celebrity jewelry maker, Lorraine Schwartz. With an 18-carat diamond, the massive jewel is estimated to cost somewhere close to $1.5 million dollars.

The oval-cut diamond sits pretty in a yellow gold four-prong setting, alongside her pointed diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. wedding band from 2018. The Rhode Skin founder showed off her new rock — and cherry blossom manicure — in a cozy candid photo.

Massive new diamond aside, I couldn’t help but notice Bieber also wore her original engagement ring on her pinky. She gave the oval stone a new life, seemingly re-setting it in a simple gold band.

Her Original Engagement Ring

With her OG engagement ring and her newest piece of wedding jewelry sitting side by side, its easy to see the resemblance. However, there are some distinct differences that set them apart — the biggest being the size of the diamond itself.

Instagram/@haileybieber

Despite both being oval-cut, her original ring was designed by Solow & Co. and is an estimated six to 10-carats, compared to the new 18.

Bieber certainly isn’t the first to have multiple pieces of wedding jewelry in their arsenal (see also, Victoria Beckham’s 15 different rings), but she might be the first to wear two at one time.