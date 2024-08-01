Hailey Bieber is the latest voice to join YSL Beauty’s new digital series to promote the brand’s Libre Flowers & Flames fragrance. For the project, she appeared in two photos shot by photographer, Tyler Mitchell. According to the brand’s Instagram post on July 31, the series features “a diverse group of four feminine icons.”

And what perfect timing for Bieber to flex her female empowerment muscles: the model and entrepreneur is building a beauty empire while expecting her first child. The fact that she’s pregnant doesn’t seem to be slowing her down at all... and it might be the very thing that’s fueling her. Bieber rocked a black off-the-shoulder top in the recent project, flaunting her chic style with a hint of her pregnant belly.

Hailey’s Sleek One-Shoulder Moment

Bieber worked with celebrity stylist, Andrew Mukamal for her YSL Beauty shoot. She wore a jersey wool off-the-shoulder top by New Zealand-based brand, Paris Georgia. The long-sleeved black number gave the perfect amount of shoulder with a hint of baby bump.

The Rhode founder posed with a dainty white lily as a nod to the floral fragrance that she was there to promote. The only other visible accessory to her all-black look was a gold bracelet around her right wrist — elegant, yet refined.

In the second photo of the series, Bieber was pictured with the actual YSL Beauty fragrance while wearing a chunky gold statement necklace to match the perfume bottle.

About the series, Bieber said: “I’m excited to be one of the women representing this generation and to be a part of this project during such a special time in my life. This project allows us to show the strengths in self-ownership, confidence, and diversity, and I am very happy to be a part of it.”

Hailey’s Paris Georgia Top

Bieber’s under-$200 top is available on SSENSE or from the brand’s website directly. Hurry up, before it sells out!