Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be in total bliss as parents-to-be. They’ve been showing off their affection with sweet pics and videos, like their latest outing, in which Justin gave his wife a cute and cozy embrace. In the Instagram video, Hailey is rubbing her very pregnant belly while smiling and Justin warmly holds her from behind. It was giving major couple goals.

What’s even more aspirational than their adorable marriage is, of course, Hailey’s impeccable maternity style — her looks have been totally on-point ever since she announced that she was expecting. On July 29, the model and beauty entrepreneur wore a sheer yellow gown that literally *just* walked the runway last month. But if anyone can get their hands on unreleased designer fashion, it’s Hailey Bieber.

Hailey’s Butter Yellow Sheer Gown

Hailey wore a strapless yellow gown designed by the French label Jacquemus as part of their latest Fall/Winter 2024 “La Casa” collection — which debuted on June 10 in Capri. The dress featured an opaque flared top that draped over a sheer and airy bottom. To match his wife’s highlighter-bright look, Justin wore a fluorescent green beanie that that confirmed he’s definitely feeling the Brat Summer fantasy.

See-through dresses are all the rage right now — take Daisy Edgar Jones’ recent show-stopping look for example. To accessorize her $1,730 floor sweeping dress (currently only available for pre-order), Hailey opted for gold statement earrings by Mega Jewelry.

She wore gold armored bracelets by Saint Laurent and her classic bubble “B” necklace by Alex Moss. Lastly, she wore a pair of off white sunglasses — also Jacquemus — that the brand’s original model wore with the same exact look down the designer’s Italian runway. Bieber’s hair was pulled back in her signature slicked-back bun — a beauty look we can come to expect from the Rhode founder.

Just as the Biebers seem to fall more and more in love each day, Hailey’s maternity style just keeps getting better.