Brat summer infiltrated nearly every fashion girl’s closets — except, apparently, for the quiet luxury stalwarts, one of whom is Hailey Bieber. The supermodel has been a longtime devotee of the old money aesthetic, often sticking to a more understated style DNA. Her chic sensibilities are oft-defined by sophisticated neutrals, monochromatic pairings, or elegant silhouettes.

Though she’s undergone a few major personal changes this past year (including getting pregnant and giving birth) resulting in a drastically different lifestyle, one thing remains constant: her love for low-key fashion. Over the weekend, Bieber was spotted on a rare outing wearing the quintessential moneyed staple: the trench coat. She even gave it a saucy twist.

Hailey’s Trench Coat (Only) Look

While Bieber is no stranger to the fitted night-out dress, the Rhode beauty founder wore a fall-appropriate wardrobe choice. She donned an oversized trench that fell to her ankles in a deep sand hue. While she left most of the double-breasted buttons unfastened, she cinched it with the detachable belt, haphazardly tied instead of buckled. Flaunting leg, Bieber turned the piece into a dress and wore it sans pants.

BACKGRID

Unsurprisingly, the classic was from Saint Laurent, a brand she endorses. The designer label also means it came with an eye-watering price tag: $5,300 to be exact. ICYWW, it’s still available to shop.

She accessorized with skinny sunglasses and an inky shoulder bag, both go-tos for Bieber. She also leaned into another quiet luxury staple: loafers. Her velvet blue pair, however, was coupled with a schoolgirl twist and worn with white calf-length socks.

Her Previous Old Money Vibes

It’s hardly the first time Bieber incorporated the look into her fashion repertoire. In fact, she loves playing with trench coat proportions. Last year, for example, she wore a cropped version that fell to her hips. Again, she kept to all-black accessories for a sleek, polished vibe.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Months prior, she wore the fall staple in the thick of summer. To keep from overheating, she paired her calf-length topper with jorts and a crop top.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her BFF Kendall Jenner Is Also A Fan

Even her bestie Kendall Jenner approves of the trench coat-focused ’fit — as outerwear or a dress. Last year, the 818 Tequila founder had the same idea and wore one as a belted dress to Milan Fashion Week, the only difference being that hers was a micro mini version.