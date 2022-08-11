It may still be summer dress weather outside, but the shelves are already stocked with autumn essentials — which means you’re probably already shopping for cropped sweaters, moody nail polishes... and, perhaps, a new haircut. Maybe a summer spent under the harsh sun did damage to your strands, or maybe you’re just looking to usher in a new season with a fresh look. Whatever the reason, Bustle called on a handful of celebrity hairstylists for the fall 2022 haircut trends that you’re about to see peaking out from underneath everyone’s beanies.

Overall, the hair care gurus expect the ease of summer to carry through to fall. Think effortlessly cool blunt cuts and shaggy layers that don’t need more than a hit or two of texturizing spray and a few finger fluffs. There are also some throwback looks that are making a resurgence (no, the shag isn't going anywhere). One appealing throughline between all the different cuts? They’re relatively easy to master — and many of ‘em are perfect for airdrying. Whether you’re wanting to keep length or opt for a dramatic chop, there’s a trending look that’s sure to inspire you.

Ahead, discover nine of the trendiest fall 2022 haircuts you’ll want to add to your Pinterest board ASAP.

1. Soft Bouncy Layers

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Expect the ’90s trends to continue by way of collarbone-kissing haircuts that feature soft, super bouncy layers. “Think Rachel from Friends meets Farrah Fawcett,” notes celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago. “It’s all about movement.” Cosmetologist and celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook says the keys to nailing the look that’ll be everywhere this fall are clean ends, a round brush, and a volumizing spray or mousse for fluff that lasts all day.

2. ’70s Style Cuts

Beauty expert Arianna Blean expects that haircuts will be used to channel the easy, too-cool-to-care vibe of the ’70s come fall. Keep an eye out for heavy face-framing layers, which work as a great way to update your look or grow out old bangs without committing to a full chop, Blean notes. Celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath expects long and layered versions à la the butterfly cut.

3. Blunt Cuts

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re determined to get rid of some length — and do away with summer sun and pool damage — then a dramatic chop may be just what you need. Blean says they’ll be everywhere this fall, and the most daring will go with a blunt cut for a razor-sharp, totally chic look. Another plus? “This will make your hair feel fuller, too,” she notes.

4. The Wolf Cut

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mullet-shag mashup known as the wolf cut has become a cool-gal fave — and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, according to Santiago. “The wolf cut is definitely a top contender,” she says, adding that she expects the edgy cut to be a go-to this fall. Anabel Santos, a stylist at Sally Hershberger Salon in New York City, previously told Bustle of the cut, “The base of the style is a mullet, but the cut is wilder, with lots of length, layers, and texture.”

5. Surfer Curtains

This one is a modernized throwback to the cut that you saw on the heartthrobs of the ’90s and early 2000s, and it’ll be everywhere this fall, predicts Heath. And it’s not just limited to guys this time around: Anyone with shorter hair can rock the look that involves long, face-framing strands in the front and shorter hair in the back, all with beachy laissez-faire waves. “People are looking for more ways to have wash-and-go hair,” she says. With the right cut for your texture, surfer curtains are the perfect get-up-and-go style.

6. Chic Bobs

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Slick bobs are forever in style, and bicoastal hair colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer doesn’t think fall 2022 will be any different. For a clean start free from summer damage, she says to expect a slew of chops, including “floating, non-fussy bobs.” Blean also anticipates plenty of chic bobs.

7. Bottleneck Bangs

As Santiago proclaims, “Bottleneck bangs are it for fall!” Keep a look out for bangs that are shorter in the middle and longer on the sides, and then parted to create a bottleneck shape. And this sort of fringe is wonderfully versatile. “This trend looks amazing in a blowout or with an updo,” Santiago says.

8. Classic Bangs

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bangs in the heat and humidity of summer are only for the lionhearted, but cooler fall temps make rocking fringe much more manageable, Brook notes. Plus, bangs are an easy way to refresh your look without a complete overhaul. “Making the decision to cut your bangs can be scary, but if you’re getting the itch for some face-framing fringe, fall is the right time to get them cut,” Brook says.

9. Shaggy Layers

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Larry Sims, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union, thinks come autumn, it’ll be all about the shaggy haircut. He says he just gave Union a razored shag with curtain bangs, “and we’ve been loving it.” Heath agrees and expects for folks to fully embrace the piece-y, undone ease of shag haircuts this fall.