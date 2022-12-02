In 2022, everyone saw red... hair. Copper was easily the breakout color trend of the year, judging by the slew of celebs who went auburn (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney... I’ll stop). Icy blonde strands were also big (see: Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammys), as were golden browns and “expensive” brunettes. But a new year is upon us, and the hair color trends of 2023 are going to be just as cool.

For the inside scoop, Bustle tapped industry pros Shvonne Perkins, master colorist at Madison Reed, and Jamie Mazzei, creative director for NuBest Salon and Spa, who both spilled on exactly which shades are going to grace the heads of A-listers and dominate social media feeds in 2023. Their predictions? Expect to see everything from Barbiecore pink to softer brunettes with lustrous highlights, as well as even lighter blonde hues and a new it-shade of red. Suffice it to say: You’ve got options.

Whether you’re eager for a dramatic transformation by way of a dye job or are looking for a more subtle switch-up, keep reading to see the biggest hair color trends to know in 2023 — and then make a date on your cal for a salon appointment.

1 Pastel Rose Gold Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images This year’s going to be all about a soft, pastel rose gold look — a toned-down take on copper that combines blonde and gold to create a dusty rose gold tone, a shade that’s coming back from the ’90s and early 2000s. “I remember first seeing this in the late ’90s Japanese Harajuku fashion wave,” says Perkins. “It was a cooler take on the more vivid neons that had their moment.” She credits the hair color coming to the fact that interest seems to be shifting from bright, bolder hues to softer tones. “Everyone will want to lighten their hair to be softer and more organic,” she notes. “Plus, it’s easily achievable and not as high maintenance!”

2 Subtle Ombré Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another more toned-down hair color trend you’ll see is subtle ombré. This blending technique features a more solid shade on top with another hue that appears to naturally melt in from the mid-strands to the ends. “This is trending because it’s complimentary to the haircut styles we’re seeing that are a bit choppier, textured, and layered,” says Perkins. “This color is all about having a natural grown-out type of look that highlights the natural texture of your hair.”

3 Violet-Inspired Brunette Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to Perkins, 2023 will see brunettes shifting towards darker and cooler-toned browns that appear to have a hint of eggplant and cherry cola shades. “This hair color is a great seasonal shift for brunettes to add dimension and depth without having to add in lighter colored pieces,” she tells Bustle, noting that the violet hue adds a “vibrancy” to the hair without going full-on red.

4 Radiant Red James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The red hair craze you saw throughout the fall is here to stay. “It can have many variations to personalize it to the client’s skin tone, so anyone can wear a radiant red,” says Mazzei, who predicts lustrous shades to dominate in 2023. Think more golden reds and rich strawberries with blonde highlights.

5 Barbiecore Pink Instagram/@lizzobeeating Barbiecore was a huge trend throughout 2022, thanks to the upcoming film — which means all pink everything, of course. Mazzei predicts that bright pink hair will have a major moment in 2023. “There are lots of different shades of pink to choose from, whether you want to go bright or more pastel,” he says. If you have blonde hair, he says it’ll be easier for you to dip into the shade, but darker hair colors may need to bleach their strands in order to ensure the pink really pops.

6 Illuminated Brunette Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The illuminated brunette, à la Hailey Bieber, features a brown base with full highlights so that it looks dynamic from all angles. “It allows the hair to be in better condition as well since it requires little maintenance,” says Mazzei of the natural-looking hue. “This is what clients are wanting these days.”