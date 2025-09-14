20 Years Ago, Halle Berry's Thigh-High Slit Stole The Show At The Emmys

A small plea to whoever handles the guest lists for all the awards shows: invite Halle Berry to all of them. The X-Men alum has an unparalleled ability to leave jaws agape at every event she walks into — a skill she’s been exercising since the ’90s. Before “naked dressing” became the trend du jour in recent years, it was extremely controversial to flaunt spicy looks, especially on the red carpet. Wearing bikini tops to movie premieres? Whale tails to music events? Freeing the nipple at the Emmys? Unheard of. Berry, however, fashion disruptor that she is, did all those daring things and more.

Though some of her looks have gone down in fashion’s Hall of Fame and continue to do so (remember her recent Met Gala number?), there’s one I think deserves way more attention: the blue aqueous number she wore to the 2005 Emmys.

Halle’s Ocean-Inspired Strapless Gown

While many attribute the thigh-high slit’s ubiquity on the carpet to Angelina Jolie and the leg pop that launched a thousand memes, Berry was rocking the leg-forward look since the early aughts. At the 57th Emmys, held on Sept. 18, 2005, Berry had a reason — well, two — to dress up for the event. Apart from presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor, she was also nominated for its counterpart, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie (for Their Eyes Were). Predictably, she dressed the part.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Channeling the azure hues of the ocean, she wore a strapless gown from Emanuel Ungaro. It featured a strapless sweetheart neckline with ruched twisting around the bodice, before the silky fabric draped in a sarong-style wrap. For contrast, a sheer chiffon fabric in a lighter blue was layered underneath, also draping asymmetrically from her bust down to one side.

Though technically her slit only hit mid-thigh, when Berry posed, she amped up the leg-baring drama and pulled the wrap higher, revealing even more skin — a pro move.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

She Kept Everything Simple

Though Berry did accessorize, adding silver touches such as classic hoop earrings, a cuff, peep-toe heels, and a minaudière, she kept her décolletage bare to draw focus on her neckline. She also pulled her hair back in a low bun — a sleek choice.

Paul Mounce - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

This look is so underrated and deserves more flowers.