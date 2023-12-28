Depending on who you ask, a birthday can be either a cause for a dawn-til-dusk celebration or existential dread. In the minds of some zodiac signs, another year older is not something to be excited about. For others, however, their birthday is a sacred day, a fleeting 24 hours where everything revolves around them and their wishes. (And, if they’re a Taurus, a big, decadent birthday cake.)

Generally speaking, there are some zodiac signs who love celebrating their birthday a little bit more than others. Of course, everyone’s idea of a perfect celebration looks different. For a spotlight-driven Leo, the dream birthday might involve some combination of bar karaoke, champagne, and cake sparklers. More appealing to a soft-spoken Cancer might be a cozy night in surrounded by good friends and delectable snacks.

However you feel about your special day, here are the four zodiac signs who absolutely live to celebrate their birthday and look forward to the occasion with bated breath.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Drama-loving Leo can’t help but steal the spotlight. They’re very comfortable being the center of attention, and a birthday is the best excuse to have all eyes on them. They’re playful and fun-loving, which means they often pride themselves on throwing great parties.

Leo loves validation and admiration from their people, and craves the moments when they can justify sitting around a table listening to their friends talk about all the things that make them great.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is a sensuous earth sign who loves the finer things in life and welcomes an opportunity to be spoiled for their birthday. The bull of the zodiac has a reputation for being a little laissez-faire, possibly loafing around in silken robes and sipping wine spritzers, so they love the idea of other people coming together to plan a birthday celebration for them — especially if it involves good food and drink. Taureans are pleasure-seekers at heart and eagerly look forward to occasions when the only thing on the agenda is some high-quality pampering.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Fiery Aries is high energy and knows how to get the vibes up. For their birthday, this sign is probably throwing a rager packed with lots of activities and highly competitive games. A born leader, Aries is comfortable being the center of attention and looks forward to the one day a year when everyone else legally has to let them win at everything. (But let’s face it, they would have won anyway.) Sometimes, these folks can come off as selfish — the ram represents the singular spirit, after all — but on their birthday, it’s much more acceptable.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It may seem ironic because of Scorpio’s close association with death, but it’s that inter-realm spirituality that makes this mysterious water sign love celebrating their birthday. They have a reputation for being secretive and closed off, which means they may not always crave a huge bash to ring in a new year. But intense and intuitive Scorpio still loves to mark the passing of time. A birthday is an opportunity to shed the past year and welcome a new chapter, and no one appreciates the gravity of life-giving destruction like a Scorpio.