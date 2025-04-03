Halle Berry’s Sheer Corset & Suit Served Major Office Siren Vibes

Halle Berry’s Hollywood staying power can mainly be attributed to the following: her projects that shaped pop culture (e.g. the X-Men franchise, Catwoman, and Die Another Day, among several others) and her history-making style.

Berry practically invented several of today’s most daring fashion trends decades before they blew up. She’s worn bikinis as tops, whale tail G-strings, and nip-freeing sheer dresses on red carpets in the early aughts, back when it was radical to do so. Thankfully, Berry hasn’t slowed down on the style front since, always turning out in chic, headline-making ensembles. Case in point: her latest red carpet look.

Halle’s All-Black Lingerie Dream

On Wednesday, April 2, Berry attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote Crime 101, her upcoming project with Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, Monica Barbaro, and Mark Ruffalo. And her look was one for the books.

Channeling the corp sleaze aesthetic beloved by fashion’s A-listers, she rocked a workplace-appropriate skirt suit. It included a long blazer and a calf-length pencil skirt with a center slit. It was her choice of innerwear, however, that took the ensemble to office siren level. Instead of a blouse or button-down (you know, the usual), she wore an ultra-sheer corset.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with bedazzled pumps and some high-shine bling for that extra oomph.

Queen Of Sheer

At this point, the sheer look is practically a sartorial talisman for the Catwoman star, all but ensuring she’d make headlines. (That’s always great press for a film.) She pulled the same modus last August to promote The Union and showed out in a see-through LBD.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

She donned a similar vibe, albeit a lot more beribboned, at the 2023 Oscars after-party, in a semi-A-line strapless mini that flaunted her undies.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even the floral dress she wore to the 2002 Oscars, aka her most iconic look of all time, was half-diaphanous.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She was born for the sheer trend.