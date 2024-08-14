Halle Berry Freed The Nip In Her Nakedest Red Carpet Look Yet

Fashion’s Great Undressing, aka the recent popularity of sheer dresses, exposed underwear, and nip-baring looks, may be attributed to today’s biggest style icons like Florence Pugh, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner, among daring others. But decades before these trends were even considered appropriate, one Hollywood bigwig had already set the risqué style wheels in motion. Her name is Halle Berry.

Back in the early aughts, Berry was already a bonafide tastemaker who enjoyed debuting scantily clad numbers on otherwise boring red carpets. For example, the actor flaunted whale tails, repurposed bikinis as tops, and freed nip at awards shows and premieres.

Two decades later, Berry leaned into her bold style sensibilities with a trifecta of barely there trends. She freed more nip, exposed her panties, and wore a look that was almost completely sheer — proving, once and for all, that she’s fashion’s OG.

Halle’s Barely There Creation

On Monday, Aug. 12, Berry attended the premiere of her film The Union in a total head-turner. She wore a little black dress that bore more resemblance to lingerie than your typical red carpet gown. (To be fair, it was designed by La Perla, an intimates label.)

The Catwoman alum chose a long-sleeve concoction that was utterly diaphanous — even with the lacy details. The knee-length dress featured a plunging top, faux “boning” to resemble a bustier, and a visible built-in bodysuit that doubled as her underpinnings. It was a cheeky choice.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To balance out the spicy aesthetic, she accessorized with inky pointed-toe Mary Jane pumps, an elegant take on the schoolgirl shoe. As for her beauty look, she curled her short bob and accentuated it with smoky brown shadows and a barely there lip.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

When asked on the red carpet why she chose to wear such a bold dress, she replied, “Because I can, goddamn.” She can, and she should.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She’s Been A Fan Of The Sheer Look

It’s not the first time Berry freed nip in a see-through LBD; she’s been an advocate of the trend for a hot minute. Back in September 2000, Berry attended the 52nd Emmy Awards in a voluminous strapless number.

While the dramatic skirt featured layer after layer of tulle, her bodice was fabric-lite and nip-baring. Her winning style matched the award she received for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

Steve W. Grayson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Halle Berry, the woman that you are.