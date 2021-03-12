The Game-Changing Hair Product Hayley Kiyoko Swears By

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Hayley Kiyoko tells Bustle about her newly-launched gender-inclusive fragrance and how she’s using makeup to get through quarantine.

The sweet, refreshing scent of Elizabeth Arden Green Tea triggers strong memories and emotions for singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko. "I think back to when I was a closeted teenager, knowing that my perfume was giving me that layer of armor and support as I was still navigating my sexuality," Kiyoko tells me over the phone. "Fragrance gave me validation when I was lacking in my social skills or in my romantic life."

So in the middle of a global pandemic and finishing her long-awaited sophomore album, Kiyoko created her first perfume with Slate Brands. Hue, available now, is a gender inclusive fragrance that combines the traditionally more “feminine” fruity floral notes with musk, which is typically reserved for “masculine” scents — but Kiyoko believes they should be able to exist together in one bottle. "When you think about identity, we're all different hues of the spectrum, so I want to celebrate that,” she says. And Kiyoko picked the bottle’s bright red, matte design for a reason: "Red symbolizes bravery and passion, but it's also vulnerable and volatile — something that I can relate to.”

Though Kiyoko's spent much of quarantine getting her first fragrance off the ground, the 29-year-old says her self-care meter has grown tenfold. "I find myself putting on a little concealer and bronzer just to separate the days within the week," she says. Right now, Kiyoko is all about investing in items that soothe her sensitive skin and incorporating more hydrating face masks into her routine to keep irritation at bay. "If I don't feel good in my skin, then I don't even want to put on makeup. They go hand in hand," she says. When it comes to makeup, quality over quantity is the Los Angeles native's philosophy. Her Zoom look usually consists of foundation (more on that later), NARS concealer, lip tint (Hourglass Cosmetics Girl Lip Stylo in Futurist is a favorite), and a little bronzer and blush for good measure. Here, Kiyoko shares her go-to beauty products — including the detangler that makes styling her long hair a breeze.

Her Stress Reliever Stress Relief Body Wash Aveeno $6.97 See On Amazon "I have psoriasis, and this body wash is really gentle on my hyper-sensitive skin. Lavender is also a calming scent for me."

Her Hair Essential 7SECONDS Detangler UNITE $30 See On Unite "I swear by this leave-in conditioner/detangler that doesn't weigh down my hair and makes it so much easier for a quick style-and-go most days."

Her Go-To Scent Hue By Hayley Kiyoko Hue By Hayley $65 See On Hue By Hayley "Smelling good gave me confidence as a teenager. Entering the beauty space, I wanted to create a fragrance specifically because I want to offer that same support to my fans. This is my way of giving them a hug."

Her Fave Highlighter Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo Sephora $36 See On Sephora "Fenty Beauty's products are great quality, and I love this highlighter duo because it makes me look so fresh and sun-kissed — even though I've been quarantined in my house for a year.”

Her Must-Have Foundation Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation Sephora $77 See On Sephora "I love how this foundation keeps my complexion really natural looking and doesn't feel cake-y."