Heidi Klum Stripped Down To Lacy Lingerie For An Underwear Campaign

It’s always exciting to see Heidi Klum in a new high-fashion photoshoot. Klum’s most recent campaign launched on Dec. 3, when the America’s Got Talent judge appeared in a seasonal spot for Italian intimates brand Intimissimi. And because the holidays are all about family, it’s only right that Klum starred in the ad alongside her 20-year-old daughter and rising model, Leni.

In contrast with the rapidly dropping temperatures outside, Klum was featured in the campaign cozying up to her daughter indoors while sporting some lacy lingerie and little else.

Heidi’s Exposed Bra

Heidi Klum is no stranger to stripping down to her skivvies for the camera. From magazine covers to snapping pics at home, Klum seems to be at her most comfortable whenever she’s wearing as little clothes as possible, as proven by her most recent campaign.

The Intimissimi commercial shows the former Project Runway host receiving a film camera as a gift from her daughter, before they each take turns modeling for the vintage camcorder. In the spot, Klum wears a pair of (incredibly festive) red silk pajamas, underneath which she has layered a lacy black bralette.

For her part, Leni sports a matching red tank and tiny sleep shorts.

Once in front of the camera, Klum loses the PJs and ditches the black undergarment for a spicy red number (in case the holiday theme wasn’t obvious enough).

Meanwhile, Leni poses in a sheer black bra similar to the one her mother wore originally.

She Flaunted Her Undies, Too

Along with the video spot, Klum also modeled the for the brand in a series of photos. In one pic, Klum wears the same red bralette she dons in the ad, as well as a pair of matching lace panties. The bottoms boast a high-waisted cut.

In another shot, Klum cuddles up to Leni in the aforementioned silk red pajama set and black bralette ensemble.

In a photo shared to her Instagram story, the Klums stand side-by-side in their respective lingerie sets.

The mother-daughter duo has appeared in numerous campaigns for the brand together, but there’s something about the holidays that makes this one extra special.