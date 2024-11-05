If you’re part of the Chronically Online gang, you already know that Heidi Klum dressed as the intergalactic icon E.T. for Halloween 2024. Every year, people commend whatever over-the-top costume she dons, and this year’s didn’t disappoint, especially with the impressive special effects and matching robotic E.T. head.

Though spooky season has officially come to an end, it seems Klum isn’t done taking style inspiration from the futuristic sci-fi genre. On her latest magazine cover for The Times Magazine, the America’s Got Talent judge rocked one of today’s most revealing trends in a futuristic, cyborg way.

Heidi’s Pantless Cover

Klum is no stranger to gracing magazines. After all, she’s been a supermodel since the ’90s. On Monday, Nov. 4, Klum shared the most recent addition to the glossies she’s fronted and it was out-of-this-world good.

Posing against a dark wall, Klum wore a plunging bustier breastplate in a dark copper tone. The piece was so futuristic, it even featured a lone screw on the side — like a robot in a sci-fi movie.

Breastplates aren’t new, of course. The most daring style stars have donned one in one form or another. Their usual MO, however, is pairing plated pieces with regular bottoms (see: Beyoncé’s breastplate catsuit or Jennifer Lopez’s plate and skirt combo). Klum embraced the cyborg look and paired her top with undies crafted in the same steel-like material. Yes, Klum essentially rocked the no-pants trend, fembot-style.

She completed her look with a windswept blowout, rose-tinted sunglasses, and pale pink lipstick.

Her Spicy ’Fit Matched The Cover Story

The daring ensemble matched the topics tackled in the cover story interview, in which she revealed the status of her and her husband in the bedroom. Sharing about her sex life, she said it’s “Very good. My husband is my match.”

She’s In Her Intergalactic Era

Just days ago, she rocked another extraterrestrial look when she went as the iconic alien E.T. for Halloween, from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic.

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

Klum never stops slaying the fashion game — in costume or otherwise.