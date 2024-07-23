Heidi Klum Wore This $49 Sheer Lace Bra As A Bikini Top

From see-through dresses to barely-there boy shorts, celebs are finding stylish new ways to beat the heat this season. But even with so many daring summer looks causing waves, Heidi Klum’s most recent ‘fit may have just upped the scandalous ante.

Instead of cooling down in breezy linens and silky fabrics, the German-American model just skipped the clothes altogether and wore only her undergarments. Yes, really.

Heidi’s Exposed Bra

On July 21, Klum posted a brief Instagram Reel of herself outside, presumably gearing up to spend a day by the pool. In the video, which was taken in selfie mode, the 51-year old is all smiles as she puts on a pair of sunglasses and struts her stuff in a lacy sheer Intimissimi bra.

The America’s Got Talent judge simply captioned the Reel with a single “😎” emoji, summing up the vibe of the video perfectly.

Though it’s unclear which style bralette Klum was wearing that day, the Emma Triangle Bra In Lace in the shade Intense Blue seems to be a pretty close match. The bra is described on the Intimissimi website as having “cups made solely of lace, wireless and unpadded,” and currently retails for $49.

Klum kept her poolside glam fairly minimal, though she did pair the bikini top-alternative with a set of bright pink nails. She also wore her signature blonde tresses down, fully embracing the “beach hair, don’t care” mindset.

The chill Reel wasn’t the only clip she shared from that day. She also filmed a sweet video with her dogs lounging in the shade while donning the same sheer bralette. “🐾🥰☀️❤️ Happy Weekend 😘,” she captioned the July 21 Reel.

Klum’s love of the Italian lingerie brand is nothing new. In May 2023, the supermodel was featured in an Intimissimi campaign with her daughter, Leni, in which the mother of four wore a two-piece lavender lingerie set with white trim. More recently, the pair teamed up with the brand again for its spring/summer campaign in May 2024. You know what they say: like mother, like daughter.

Jumping On The Trend

The former Project Runway judge isn’t the first celeb to bare her bra. Recently, Rihanna was photographed wearing her own Savage x Fenty design through the streets of New York City, while model Elsa Hosk has chicly flaunted her bra in a number of fashion campaigns this summer. Not to mention, Miley Cyrus put an elegant spin on the trend on July 18, three days before Klum’s revealing poolside moment. But until celebs start wearing their bras like a bikini, it looks like Klum may have them all beat.