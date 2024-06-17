Heidi Klum is no stranger to a lingerie moment. Since the beginning of her illustrious career, the supermodel has sported risque looks, from going pantsless to embracing the visible bra trend. It has culminated in her recent partnership with luxe lingerie brand Intimissimi.

On June 16, Klum shared a few sneak peeks of her Intimissimi campaign on Instagram, teasing the lush get-ups she’ll be wearing from the Italian brand’s Fall 2024 collection. And she even brought a very special guest for the occasion.

Heidi’s Lacy Thong

In a clip, Klum showed off one of her new Intimissimi looks, a burgundy long-sleeve sweater. The model also embraced the no-pants trend, matching the cozy top with silky, semi-sheer underwear.

Heidi Klum’s sheer underwear look for her upcoming Intimissimi campaign. Instagram / Heidi Klum

In another video teaser, Klum changed into a lacy maroon bra with floral stitching, sheer trim, and heart-shaped details. She completed her look with a white robe, but it’s possible that there will be no cover-ups in this campaign.

Heidi Klum’s bra look for her upcoming Intimissimi campaign. Instagram / Heidi Klum

Heidi & Her Daughter’s Campaigns

Not only has Klum done several campaigns with Intimissimi, but she’s even involved her daughter in the fun. In May 2023, the model shot her first campaign with 20-year-old daughter Leni, who she shares with her ex-husband Seal. Klum donned a two-piece lavender lingerie set with white trim, while Leni donned a lacy, semi-sheer ivory set, complete with a silky white cover-up shirt.

Heidi & Leni Klum’s Intimissimi Spring 2023 Campaign Instagram / leniklum

The mother-daughter duo reunited for the brand’s 2023 Holiday campaign, twinning in nearly identical red bras with rhinestoned straps. However, while Klum embraced the thong trend in a matching lace G-string, Leni covered up with some silky pajama bottoms, proving that even the most risque lingerie can be cozy and festive.

Heidi & Leni Klum’s Intimissimi Holiday 2023 Campaign Instagram / leniklum

As seen on her mom’s Instagram Story, Leni was also present for Klum’s latest Intimissimi shoot, though it’s unclear whether she’ll be starring in the campaign or was simply there for moral support.