One can only theorize what Heidi Klum’s outfit inspiration was when she graced the red carpet of the America’s Got Talent’s Season 19 Quarterfinals. Best guess: She took style cues from the show itself — particularly one coveted piece of paraphernalia on the show.

Audiences know that the golden buzzer on the judges’ table is a contestant’s coveted ticket to success (or at least an act’s ticket to the finals). On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Klum pulled up to the live show looking like she channeled both the famed button — and the metallic confetti that drops when it’s pressed.

While onlookers may never know what actually went onto her moodboard, what is certain is that the supermodel gave her ’fit her signature spicy spin. The resulting look? Buzz-worthy (*wink*).

Heidi’s Metallic Mini

Klum, a red carpet pro, debuted a gold number that popped on the carpet. The jacquard-looking item featured a scoop strapless ensemble with a bustier for a bodice. Meanwhile, the shiny gown’s skirt — a teeny ruched mini — came equipped with a vivid red accent. The lacy fabric was bunched on one side and resembled a massive rosette.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever the coordinated queen, Klum kept to the red and gold color scheme. She matched her accessories to her dress with her layered heart necklaces, bracelets, and lace-up heels, and painted her nails a bold cherry hue to coordinate with her dress’ accent.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At some point in the evening, Klum threw on her statement piece: a matching floor-length jacket in the same metallic gold. Like her dress, her flashy outerwear featured a generous heaping of red lace — albeit as the lining.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Topless Thongkini Look

While Klum piled on layers of clothing at the reality show’s event, she wore the least possible number of clothes just days prior. To enjoy downtime in St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Klum wore nothing but the tiniest thong bikini — and absolutely nothing else. The brown stringy fabric was so minuscule and booty-baring, it was essentially a G-string.

Klum is no stranger to slinky swimsuits. That same trip, in fact, she wore one of the strappiest swimsuits ever. Her matching leopard set featured a dizzying number of criss-cross straps and a bikini bottom that could win the award for most minimal coverage.

On carpets and off, she slays the style game.