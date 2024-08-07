Heidi Klum Just Wore The Stringiest Bikini Ever

After a busy summer filled with date nights in Paris and trips to Cannes, Heidi Klum is treating herself to a romantic getaway with husband Tom Kaulitz in honor of their five-year anniversary. Though it’s unclear where the couple has jetted off to, one thing is for certain: there’s definitely a beach. And where there’s a beach, there’s bound to be a bikini — or two, or three.

Klum has been documenting her vacay (and her impressive swimsuit collection) with plenty of pics on Instagram, and on Aug. 6, the America’s Got Talent judge showed off what just may be the stringiest bikini of all time.

Heidi’s Strappy Bikini

When most people go to the beach, they pick a swimsuit that will leave as few tan lines as possible. But for Heidi Klum, the more tan lines, the better.

While on vacation with her hubby, the model wore a leopard print two-piece with an intricately designed cage bra top that crosses over and under the chest, because one set of straps is never enough.

As if the top wasn’t complex enough, the bottoms also feature three high-cut straps on each side and a tiny piece of fabric in the front à la a G-string.

She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a chain around her waist.

In the video, the 51-year old playfully tousles her hair as she struts towards the camera. She is Heidi Klum, after all.

The swimsuit doesn’t cover much, but who needs coverage when you have all those straps?

Bikinis For Days

The strappy number isn’t the only bikini she’s worn on her bae-cation. Kaulitz snapped a photo of the former Project Runway judge taking in the good weather and even better vibes while donning a multi-colored two-piece and bright blue sunnies in the crystal clear water.

On Aug. 4, Klum shared a photo of the couple kissing while posing behind a heart-shaped floatie. The model wore a black string bikini and a delicate bodychain.

Keeping Up With The Trends

When she wasn’t lounging in her swimwear on the beach, Klum was leaning into the summer’s biggest (and most divisive) trends. On Aug. 6, she posted a photo in which Klum can be seen sporting a white see-through cover up that totally nails sheer trend, and a pair of white flip flops.

Once a style icon, always a style icon.

Happy anniversary, you sweet love birds.