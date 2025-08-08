Heidi Klum Posed Nude & In Tiny Bikinis For Her Paris Match Cover

Supermodel Heidi Klum is always down for a fashionable spread, a beach vacation, and a good bikini — and her latest shoot combined all three. The star graced the cover of the French magazine Paris Match on Aug. 8, combining work and pleasure by taking the publication along with her and husband Tom Kaulitz as they gallivanted around tropical St. Barts.

Naturally, Klum had plenty of eye-catching swimwear pieces to show off. But she also proved that some of the most glam shots don’t require any clothes at all.

Heidi’s Itty Bitty Bikinis

Klum took on a fresh-faced look for her latest cover shot, wearing little to no makeup with her hair in beachy, tousled waves, as she posed in front of the Caribbean scenery. The model donned a ruched, butter yellow string bikini for her front-page flick.

In another shot, the model and Kaulitz strolled down the cobblestone streets, hand in hand, while Klum wore a sexy, two-toned bikini set. The largely white bikini featured black lining along the cups and waistband, and cutouts over her hips. Klum’s accessories turned her island style up a notch, in a patterned sun hat, oversized sunnies, leopard print loafers, and a mix-and-match patterned shawl over her shoulders.

Klum took to the water in another pic, posing in a red, white, and blue striped bikini and blue-framed shades, with her legs dangling off the side of a boat.

Skinny Dipping

Klum’s love of swimwear doesn’t stop her from eschewing clothes entirely for some extra spicy shots. The model shared a naked pic from the shoot to her Instagram on Aug. 7, wearing nothing but her tan lines and a set of bright red nails.