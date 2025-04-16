You don’t need a catwalk to have a fashion show — just ask Heidi Klum. Whether she’s strutting down the streets of New York City, filming one of her many reality competition shows, or simply relaxing at home, the 51-year-old always finds a way to transform a space into her own personal runway. Her most recent outing is no exception.

On April 15, Klum was spotted strolling through SoHo, New York in a risqué minidress that puts all other errands outfits to shame.

Heidi’s Slit Minidress

As she left her penthouse apartment, Klum turned heads in a chocolate Lapointe number that was equal parts frisky and functional. On top, the dress boasted a high-cut turtleneck neckline and a draped bodycon silhouette. While the feather-trimmed sleeves fully covered the supermodel’s arms, Klum’s flirty miniskirt was much more revealing.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Adorned with protruding feathers, the skirt boasted a wrapped silhouette and an asymmetrical cut that, at its longest point, nearly carried down to her knee. Meanwhile, the other leg was much more exposed, as the skirt also featured a major slit that hit right at the model’s thigh.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In keeping with the monochrome theme, the America’s Got Talent judge also sported black sheer tights, as well as a pair of black platform pumps.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with a small silver handbag and tinted sunglasses.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

More Jawdropping Looks

Not since Carrie Bradshaw have we seen a celeb slay the streets of NYC quite like Heidi Klum. The Project Runway host even channeled the fictional character’s bold, colorful style recently in a gorgeous pink chiffon gown and an eye-catching fuzzy crimson coat.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the look with pink Y2K-esque sunnies, a brown leather boho bag, and slouchy red heeled boots.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Looks like Carrie Bradshaw has some competition.